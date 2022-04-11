Die-hard fan travels all the way from Portugal to experience first Houston Rockets game

Houston Rockets fan Paulo Alves traveled across the world, with the help of a few online friends, to see his first Rockets game in person.

“When we got the opportunity, it was a no brainer,” organizer and Rockets fan Brad LeBlanc said. “We were going to do whatever we could to make sure he got over here.”

LeBlanc, along with a few other Rockets friends, set up a Go Fund Me to raise money for Alves’ trip.

“My first thought is this isn’t happening,” Alves said. “Y’all can try but it’s not going to happen.”

It took just one day to surpass their goal. Alves took the trip during the weekend of the last Rockets game of the season. And the experience of his first Rockets game in person was worth the long trip.

“For three years I’ve seen this place (Toyota Center) on TV and to finally experience it, it gave me goosebumps,” Alves said.

It’s just the latest example of how Houston Rockets fans are family, no matter where in the world they might be.

