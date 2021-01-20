Houston re-signs Michael Brantley

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Houston Astros' Michael Brantley (23) celebrates with Carlos Correa after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning of Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series in Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros have re-signed left fielder Michael Brantley to a two-year $32 million deal, pending a physical, KPRC 2 Sports confirmed.

Brantley has been a standout as Houston’s left fielder the past two seasons, helping lead the Astros to a World Series and ALCS appearance.

Brantley was an All-Star in 2019, hitting .311 with 22 home runs and a 126 OPS+. The Astros left fielder matched the output across 2020′s short season, posting the same 126 OPS+, hitting .300 and five home runs.

He has also been effective in the playoffs, hitting .311 with four home runs in six series’ with the Astros.

Brantley is 33 years old and his contract will take him through the age of 35.