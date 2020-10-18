SOCIAL: Despite the loss, here are 5 plays that made Texans fans hopeful

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – Within the final minutes of the fourth quarter, the Tennessee Titans marched down the field, scored and pushed the game into overtime. Then, the Titans finished the Houston Texans with a touchdown in overtime.

The Texans fell the Titans, 42-36, Sunday afternoon.

Houston was only seconds away from securing their second win of the season. Despite the fact, Texan fans had much to cheer about during the matchup.

Here are five plays that made fans hopeful:

1. Brandley Roby grabs Texans’ first interception of season

2. Deshaun Watson scrabbles in the pocket and connects with Randall Cobb for a touchdown

3. Watson airs it out 53-yard touchdown pass to Will Fuller

4. On fourth-and-goal, Watson throws a touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks

5. J.J. Watt pulls down 99 sack of his career