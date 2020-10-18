SOCIAL: Despite the loss, here are 5 plays that made Texans fans hopeful

HOUSTON – Within the final minutes of the fourth quarter, the Tennessee Titans marched down the field, scored and pushed the game into overtime. Then, the Titans finished the Houston Texans with a touchdown in overtime.
The Texans fell the Titans, 42-36, Sunday afternoon.
Houston was only seconds away from securing their second win of the season. Despite the fact, Texan fans had much to cheer about during the matchup.
Here are five plays that made fans hopeful:
1. Brandley Roby grabs Texans’ first interception of season
Texans-Titans is a rollercoaster.— Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) October 18, 2020
First interception of the Texans season. Bradley Roby. pic.twitter.com/eR0PnPpCTM
2. Deshaun Watson scrabbles in the pocket and connects with Randall Cobb for a touchdown
WHAT A PLAY.@DeshaunWatson. @rcobb18. INCREDIBLE.— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2020
📺: #HOUvsTEN on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/Qh00dKLKr7 pic.twitter.com/Wn0oNnv7c9
3. Watson airs it out 53-yard touchdown pass to Will Fuller
THIS GAME.@deshaunwatson to @Will_Fuller7 for a 53-yard @houstontexans TD!— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2020
📺: #HOUvsTEN on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/Qh00dKLKr7 pic.twitter.com/cKY82dnvDZ
4. On fourth-and-goal, Watson throws a touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks
The arrows are flying!! Brandin Cooks hauls it in!— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 18, 2020
📺: CBS
📱: https://t.co/Nm64mQkAPf pic.twitter.com/KtjBl0Ewm6
5. J.J. Watt pulls down 99 sack of his career
Number 9️⃣9️⃣ with number 9️⃣9️⃣!— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 18, 2020
📺: CBS
📱: https://t.co/Nm64mQkAPf pic.twitter.com/S8R0CHfVxY