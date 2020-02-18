Could this be the real reason Jose Altuve didn’t want his jersey ripped off after the ALCS home run?

HOUSTON – The truth has come to light for Houston Astros player Jose Altuve.

After his walk-off home run that advanced the Astros to the World Series, Altuve wouldn’t allow his teammates to rip off his jersey in celebration.

When asked why, Altuve responded, “I’m too shy. But last time they did that, I got in trouble with my wife.”

Many fans online applauded the Astros player for honoring his wife after one of the biggest moments of his career. But, there’s more to it.

Since the cheating scandal, some have speculated the second baseman was attempting to conceal a sign-transmitting buzzer.

In an interview with Ken Rosenthal that is set to air on MLB Interview, Carlos Correa offered a second explanation as to why Altuve couldn’t have his jersey ripped off.

"He doesn't want me to talk about this, but I'm going to say it, is because he's got an unfinished tattoo on his collarbone that honestly looked terrible," Correa said. "It was a bad tattoo, and he didn't want nobody to see it. He didn’t want to show it at all.

“So, one, he didn’t want to take his shirt off because his wife had told my wife earlier in the year for me to not do that. So he was telling me not to do it. And, number two, he had an unfinished tattoo that looked kinda bad that he didn’t want people to see and people to talk about.”

On Monday, reporters got a glimpse of Altuve’s tattoo when he walked into the Astros clubhouse shirtless.

Jose Altuve walks into clubhouse shirtless, exposing a tattoo — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 17, 2020

According to ESPN reporter Stefano Fusaro, Altuve has the name “Melanie” tattooed on his collarbone for his daughter.