Amy Cole shares heartfelt message to Houston and Astros fans
HOUSTON – As former Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole makes his transition to the New York Yankees, his wife Amy Cole said her farewell to Houston and Astros fans in a long and heartfelt Instagram post.
“You don’t often get to control where your life will take you,” she began. “In our case, baseball brought us to Houston and the Astros.”
She went on describing how grateful she was for the two years they spent in the city.
“We were welcomed from day one and made to feel a part of the community - like it was where we were meant to live and grow," she wrote.
She then thanked the Astros organization and Astros fans for their unwavering support.
“To be a part of an incredible team, those record-breaking moments, and two inspiring playoff runs with some of the most supportive fans in baseball,” she wrote. “All of these moments have left a mark that will forever remain in our hearts.”
She added that while living in Houston she and Cole discovered Tex-Mex food and fell in love with the city’s summer storms.
“I know that every time I step foot back in H-Town, it’ll bring a big smile to my face, remembering two of the best years of our lives," she concluded.
