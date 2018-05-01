Rockets' James Harden graces Sports Illustrated cover

First it was GQ magazine, and now Houston Rockets star James Harden is featured on the newest cover of Sports Illustrated.

The cover line reads: "Let's Light This Candle. A Week Inside the Space-Age Rockets' Quest to Transform Houston into the City of Champions."

The cover story explores Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni's explosive offense, and features interviews from D'Antoni and Harden, along with Rockets players Chris Paul, P.J. Tucker and Ryan Anderson. The story also analyzes how the Rockets -- not the Warriors -- are this year's biggest threat in the Western Conference.

Currently the Rockets hold a 1-0 series lead over the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference semifinals. Game 2 is Wednesday night at the Toyota Center.

The latest Sports Illustrated issue hits newsstands Thursday.

