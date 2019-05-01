James Harden gets meme treatment after eye injury

OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 30: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets walks back onto the court after he was poked in the left eye by Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors in Game Two of the Second Round of the 2019 NBA Western Conference…

HOUSTON - The Rockets took a 109-155 loss against the Golden State Warriors in Game 2, and while the game is on everyone’s mind, the real talk of the town is James Harden’s eye injury.

Harden took an accidental hit to both eyes from the Warriors’ Draymond Green and suffered a cut on his left eyelid.

The reigning MVP was bleeding and his eyes were bloodshot and watery, and Twitter did what it does best – create memes.

Many of the memes include Harden’s watery eyes and a variety of captions.

Take a look at some of the most viral memes:

When the referees call the game fair and you still lose pic.twitter.com/W5luSs92bI — Zito (@_Zeets) May 1, 2019

When she tweet “I’m bored someone text me” but you been texting her pic.twitter.com/oLLLdX7Psn — Chenzo (@Chenzo323) May 1, 2019

When she says “Goodnight” but you’re standing behind her at the club pic.twitter.com/ksIsoEiWax — KingOsi (@GFBFour) May 1, 2019

When someone spoils Endgame pic.twitter.com/kqlsDfqNXS — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) May 1, 2019

when the aspca commercial comes on pic.twitter.com/Uf67Vpo6Vv — Lana Berry (@Lana) May 1, 2019

