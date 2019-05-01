Sports

James Harden gets meme treatment after eye injury

By Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli - Digital News Editor
Getty Images

OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 30: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets walks back onto the court after he was poked in the left eye by Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors in Game Two of the Second Round of the 2019 NBA Western Conference…

HOUSTON - The Rockets took a 109-155 loss against the Golden State Warriors in Game 2, and while the game is on everyone’s mind, the real talk of the town is James Harden’s eye injury.

Harden took an accidental hit to both eyes from the Warriors’ Draymond Green and suffered a cut on his left eyelid.

More Headlines

The reigning MVP was bleeding and his eyes were bloodshot and watery, and Twitter did what it does best – create memes.

Many of the memes include Harden’s watery eyes and a variety of captions.

Take a look at some of the most viral memes:

See more memes on Twitter.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.