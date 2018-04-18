How Rockets & Timberwolves match up position by position

HOUSTON - A position-by-position look at the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs.

Shooting Guard: James Harden vs. Jimmy Butler

Point Guard: Chris Paul vs. Jeff Teague

Small Forward: Trevor Ariza vs. Andrew Wiggins

Power Forward: PJ Tucker vs. Taj Gibson

Center: Clint Capela vs. Karl-Anthony Towns

Head Coach: Mike D'Antoni vs. Tom Thibodeau

