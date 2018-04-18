How Rockets & Timberwolves match up position by position

HOUSTON - A position-by-position look at the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs.
Click or tap on each of the images below to grab the slider in the middle and slide either right or left to see the player's stats.
___
Shooting Guard: James Harden vs. Jimmy Butler
Point Guard: Chris Paul vs. Jeff Teague
Small Forward: Trevor Ariza vs. Andrew Wiggins
Power Forward: PJ Tucker vs. Taj Gibson
Center: Clint Capela vs. Karl-Anthony Towns
Head Coach: Mike D'Antoni vs. Tom Thibodeau
Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.