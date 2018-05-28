Referee Joe Crawford (17) throws up the opening tip for the Houston Rockets Hakeem Olajuwon, left, and the New York Knicks Patrick Ewing during Game 7 of the NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 22, 1994, Houston, Tex. (AP Photo/Tim Sharp)

HOUSTON - Game 7. Is there anything more exciting in sports?

The Houston Rockets host the Golden State Warriors Monday night for Game 7 of the Western Conference finals with the winner advancing to battle LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

So how have the Rockets fared in Game 7s?

The Rockets are 6-4 all-time in Game 7s since the team moved to Houston. Three of those wins came during their back-to-back championships in 1994-95, including a Game 7 win over the New York Knicks in the 1994 NBA Finals.

This is the first time the team has played a Game 7 in the conference finals.

For what it's worth, the Warriors are 2-4 in Game 7s since they became the Golden State Warriors.

Here's a game-by-game look at the history of the Rockets in Game 7s:

May 17, 2015 Clippers @ Rockets W 113-100 WC Semifinals

-- Harden: 31 pts, 15-18 FT, 7 reb, 8 ast, 3 stl

-- Ariza: 22 pts, 6-12 (3-pt) FG, 7 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl

-- Dwight: 16 pts, 6-8 FG, 15 reb

May 17, 2009 Rockets @ Lakers L 70-89 WC Semifinals

-- Aaron Brooks: 13 pts, 3 reb, 3 ast

-- Luis Scola: 11 pts, 6 reb

-- Von Wafer: 10 pts, 2 reb

-- Metta World Peace: 7 pts, 3-10 FG, 1-6 (3-pt) FG, 8 reb, 5 ast

May 5, 2007 Jazz @ Rockets L 99-103 WC 1st Round

-- T-Mac: 29 pts, 12-25 FG, 0-4 (3-pt) FG, 13 ast, 5 reb, 3 blk

-- Yao: 29 pts, 9-20 FG, 11-13 FT, 6 reb

-- Battier: 16 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast, 3 stl, 2 blk

-- Skip: 11 pts, 3-11 FG, 2-8 (3-pt) FG, 4 ast, 4 reb, 4 stl

May 7, 2005 Rockets @ Mavericks L 76-116 WC 1st Round

-- Yao: 33 pts, 13-23 FG, 10 reb, 5 blk

-- T-Mac: 27 pts, 10-26 FG, 1-7 (3-pt) FG, 7 reb, 7 ast, 3 blk

-- EVERYBODY ELSE: 16 pts, 6-33 FG

May 17, 1997 Sonics @ Rockets W 96-91 WC Semifinals

-- Clyde: 24 pts, 9-19 FG, 2-8 (3-pt) FG, 8 ast, 8 reb, 2 stl

-- Dream: 22 pts, 11-19 FG, 13 reb, 4 stl

-- Barkley: 20 pts, 7-13 FG, 14 reb

-- Matt Maloney: 15 pts, 3-8 (3-pt) FG

May 20, 1995 Rockets @ Suns W 115-114 WC Semifinals

-- Dream: 29 pts, 10-21 FG, 9-17 FT, 11 reb, 4 ast

-- Clyde: 29 pts, 11-19 FG, 8 reb, 4 ast, 2 blk

-- Cassell: 18 pts, 6-10 FG, 7 ast

-- Jet: 10 pts, 4 ast

-- Chilcutt: 12 pts, 4-5 FG

June 22, 1994 Knicks @ Rockets W 90-84 NBA FINALS

-- Dream: 25 pts, 10-25 FG, 10 reb, 7 ast, 3 blk

-- Maxwell: 21 pts, 6-11 FG, 4 ast

-- Cassell: 13 pts, 4-6 FG, 2 ast, 2 stl

-- Jet: 11 pts, 4-7 FG, 2 ast

May 21, 1994 Suns @ Rockets W 104-94 WC Semifinals

-- Dream: 37 pts, 18-33 FG, 17 reb, 5 ast, 3 blk

-- Cassell: 22 pts, 8-12 FG, 2-3 (3-pt) FG, 7 ast, 4 reb, 2 stl

-- Horry: 15 pts, 5-7 FG, 3-4 (3-pt) FG, 6 reb, 3 ast, 3 stl

-- Maxwell: 13 pts, 5-14 FG, 4 reb, 5 ast, 2 stl

May 22, 1993 Sonics @ Rockets L 100-103 WC Semifinals

-- Dream: 23 pts, 7-15 FG, 17 reb, 9 ast, 3 blk, 2 stl

-- Maxwell: 19 pts, 7-15 FG, 2-7 (3-pt) FG, 6 ast, 2 reb

-- Horry: 18 pts, 7-14 FG, 4 reb, 3 stl

-- Jet: 18 pts, 2-5 (3-pt) FG, 3 ast

April 17, 1981 Rockets @ Spurs W 105-100 WC Semifinals

-- Calvin Murphy: 42 pts

-- Moses Malone: 21 pts

-- Robert Reid: 13 pts

-- Tom Henderson: 13 pts

-- Billy Paultz: 10 pts

