How have the Rockets fared in Game 7s?

 Associated Press

Referee Joe Crawford (17) throws up the opening tip for the Houston Rockets Hakeem Olajuwon, left, and the New York Knicks Patrick Ewing during Game 7 of the NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 22, 1994, Houston, Tex. (AP Photo/Tim Sharp)

HOUSTON - Game 7. Is there anything more exciting in sports?

The Houston Rockets host the Golden State Warriors Monday night for Game 7 of the Western Conference finals with the winner advancing to battle LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

So how have the Rockets fared in Game 7s?

The Rockets are 6-4 all-time in Game 7s since the team moved to Houston. Three of those wins came during their back-to-back championships in 1994-95, including a Game 7 win over the New York Knicks in the 1994 NBA Finals.

This is the first time the team has played a Game 7 in the conference finals.

For what it's worth, the Warriors are 2-4 in Game 7s since they became the Golden State Warriors.

Here's a game-by-game look at the history of the Rockets in Game 7s:

May 17, 2015    Clippers @ Rockets        W    113-100    WC Semifinals
-- Harden: 31 pts, 15-18 FT, 7 reb, 8 ast, 3 stl
-- Ariza: 22 pts, 6-12 (3-pt) FG, 7 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl
-- Dwight: 16 pts, 6-8 FG, 15 reb

May 17, 2009    Rockets @ Lakers        L    70-89        WC Semifinals
-- Aaron Brooks: 13 pts, 3 reb, 3 ast
-- Luis Scola: 11 pts, 6 reb
-- Von Wafer: 10 pts, 2 reb
-- Metta World Peace: 7 pts, 3-10 FG, 1-6 (3-pt) FG, 8 reb, 5 ast

May 5, 2007    Jazz @ Rockets            L    99-103        WC 1st Round
-- T-Mac: 29 pts, 12-25 FG, 0-4 (3-pt) FG, 13 ast, 5 reb, 3 blk
-- Yao: 29 pts, 9-20 FG, 11-13 FT, 6 reb
-- Battier: 16 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast, 3 stl, 2 blk
-- Skip: 11 pts, 3-11 FG, 2-8 (3-pt) FG, 4 ast, 4 reb, 4 stl

May 7, 2005    Rockets @ Mavericks        L    76-116        WC 1st Round
-- Yao: 33 pts, 13-23 FG, 10 reb, 5 blk
-- T-Mac: 27 pts, 10-26 FG, 1-7 (3-pt) FG, 7 reb, 7 ast, 3 blk
-- EVERYBODY ELSE: 16 pts, 6-33 FG

May 17, 1997    Sonics @ Rockets        W    96-91        WC Semifinals
-- Clyde: 24 pts, 9-19 FG, 2-8 (3-pt) FG, 8 ast, 8 reb, 2 stl
-- Dream: 22 pts, 11-19 FG, 13 reb, 4 stl
-- Barkley: 20 pts, 7-13 FG, 14 reb
-- Matt Maloney: 15 pts, 3-8 (3-pt) FG

May 20, 1995    Rockets @ Suns            W    115-114    WC Semifinals
-- Dream: 29 pts, 10-21 FG, 9-17 FT, 11 reb, 4 ast
-- Clyde: 29 pts, 11-19 FG, 8 reb, 4 ast, 2 blk
-- Cassell: 18 pts, 6-10 FG, 7 ast
-- Jet: 10 pts, 4 ast
-- Chilcutt: 12 pts, 4-5 FG

June 22, 1994    Knicks @ Rockets        W    90-84        NBA FINALS
-- Dream: 25 pts, 10-25 FG, 10 reb, 7 ast, 3 blk
-- Maxwell: 21 pts, 6-11 FG, 4 ast
-- Cassell: 13 pts, 4-6 FG, 2 ast, 2 stl
-- Jet: 11 pts, 4-7 FG, 2 ast

May 21, 1994    Suns @ Rockets            W    104-94        WC Semifinals
-- Dream: 37 pts, 18-33 FG, 17 reb, 5 ast, 3 blk
-- Cassell: 22 pts, 8-12 FG, 2-3 (3-pt) FG, 7 ast, 4 reb, 2 stl
-- Horry: 15 pts, 5-7 FG, 3-4 (3-pt) FG, 6 reb, 3 ast, 3 stl
-- Maxwell: 13 pts, 5-14 FG, 4 reb, 5 ast, 2 stl

May 22, 1993    Sonics @ Rockets        L    100-103    WC Semifinals
-- Dream: 23 pts, 7-15 FG, 17 reb, 9 ast, 3 blk, 2 stl
-- Maxwell: 19 pts, 7-15 FG, 2-7 (3-pt) FG, 6 ast, 2 reb
-- Horry: 18 pts, 7-14 FG, 4 reb, 3 stl
-- Jet: 18 pts, 2-5 (3-pt) FG, 3 ast

April 17, 1981    Rockets @ Spurs        W    105-100    WC Semifinals
-- Calvin Murphy: 42 pts
-- Moses Malone: 21 pts
-- Robert Reid: 13 pts
-- Tom Henderson: 13 pts
-- Billy Paultz: 10 pts

