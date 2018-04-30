How do Rockets match up against Jazz?

Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz battles passes the basketball in front of Clint Capela #15 of the Houston Rockets during their game at the Toyota Center on April 15, 2015 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - The Rockets are facing the Utah Jazz in a best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series in the NBA playoffs.

So how did Houston do against the Jazz this season? Let's take a look:

Swept Away

Houston went 4-0, with home court victories on Nov. 5 and Dec. 18, and road wins on Dec. 7 and Feb. 26.

Blast Off(ense)

Houston average 116.3 points per game against Utah, with an average margin of victory of 17 points. The Rockets averaged 50.3 percent shooting from the floor in the four games.

The Bearded One

James Harden went off in three of the four games, scoring 56, 29 and 26 points, respectively. In the fourth game, Eric Gordon led all scorers with 33 points, while Harden had "only" 26 points. The Beard averaged 34.2 points per game in the season series.

Playoff history

This is the eighth time these teams have met in the playoffs and the Rockets have not fared well against the Jazz.

Houston is just 2-5 in playoff series against Utah. The Rockets beat the Jazz in both of Houston's championship season in 1994 and 1995, but lost to the Jazz in consecutive seasons two other times.

The teams last met 10 years ago. They have never met in the second round.

Here's the playoff series history:

1984-85: Jazz defeat Rockets 3-2 in first round.

1993-94: Rockets defeat Jazz 4-1 in Conference Finals.

1994-95: Rockets defeat Jazz 3-2 in first round.

1996-97: Jazz defeat Rockets 4-2 in Conference Finals.

1997-98: Jazz defeat Rockets 3-2 in first round.

2006-07: Jazz defeat Rockets 4-3 in first round.

2007-08: Jazz defeat Rockets 4-2 in first round.

2017-18: TBD in Conference Semifinals.

