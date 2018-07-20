James Harden says Carmelo Anthony would be great acquisition for Rockets

HOUSTON - Making his first appearance back in Houston since being named league MVP, James Harden says Carmelo Anthony would "be a great acquisition" for the Rockets.

Houston is reportedly the favorite to land 'Melo once he's waived by the Atlanta Hawks and becomes a free agent.

Harden was at a local Academy surprising kids from the Boys and Girls Club with a back-to-school shopping spree. The kids will also get to attend Harden's youth basketball camp over the weekend.

The addition of Anthony -- a ten-time All-Star -- would be the biggest splash of the offseason for Houston.

The Rockets already lost defensive stalwarts Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute via free agency, but did add veteran swingman James Ennis III and reserve guard Michael Carer-Williams.

They also remain committed to keeping restricted free agent Clint Capela.

"I have all the confidence in the front office and our coaching staff, and the players that will be on our roster," said Harden.

Anthony, 34, is coming off his worst season as pro, averaging a career-low 16.2 points per game and shooting a career-low 40.4% from the field as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Houston is hoping that the offensively-gifted 'Melo flourishes in the Rockets' up-tempo offense, especially playing alongside Harden and Chris Paul, two of his good friends off the court.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.