Does the Rockets starting lineup need a nickname?

Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) talks to guard James Harden during the second half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in Houston.

HOUSTON - The Hamptons 5.

By now, you've likely heard the reference during the Western Conference Finals. The Rockets' playoff opponent, the Golden Warriors, have a unique nickname for their lineup.

So how did they get the nickname? According to USA Today, when the Warriors were recruiting Kevin Durant in the summer of 2016, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala showed up to his vacation home in the Hamptons to convince him to sign with Golden State. A sports writer then coined the term Hamptons 5.

Now that we've got that out of the way, the real question is -- what would the Rockets' nickname be?

James Harden. Chris Paul. Clint Capela. Trevor Ariza. P.J. Tucker.

We couldn't find any origin story while the Rockets went after Paul and made a trade to bring him over from the Clippers. We know Harden and Ariza did recruit Paul heavily.

And we went through possible acronyms using their first or last initials and we bricked a shot.

The Rockets do have a nickname for a lineup not featuring the starters -- The Tuckwagon. That's when Eric Gordon enters the game and Tucker plays the '5.'

What say you? Comment below or on the KPRC2 Facebook page with your ideas!

