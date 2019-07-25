Carlos Correa could be back on the field Friday

Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros celebrates after hitting a walk off single in the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park on May 25, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Houston Astros fans might see Carlos Correa back in uniform on Friday.

Media reports indicate he is expected to be activated on Friday for the start of the Astros’ series against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Astros have not confirmed the reports.

Correa fractured his rib during an in-home massage in May.

He has played six games at Triple-A Round Rock Express during his rehab.

Before getting injured, Correa was batting .295 and had hit 11 home runs and 35 RBIs over a 50-game run. The Astros said before the injury he ranked second among AL shortstops in fielding pct. (.988), committing just two errors in 173 total chances.



