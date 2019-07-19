Bulls on parade! Here are the Texans' 2019 home game themes

Houston Texans fans show their support before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans announced the themes for each home game in 2019, beginning with their preseason home opener on Saturday, Aug. 17, when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars for the State of Football/NFL Play Football theme.

They'll be donning white-on-white uniforms for the annual Liberty White Out Game on Sunday, Sept. 15.

In recognition of the NFL's 100th season, the Texans will host the team's Homecoming game on Sunday, Oct. 27 as they take on the Oakland Raiders.

The Texans will face off against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, Nov. 21, in the team's Salute to Service game.

On Sunday, Dec. 1, the team will suit up in all blue as they take on the New England Patriots for Deep Steel Sunday in prime-time on KPRC 2.

Additional popular game themes include Kids Day – A Celebration of Play 60 on Sunday, Sept. 29; Pink Ribbon Day on Sunday, Oct. 6 against the Atlanta Falcons, and Battle Red Day vs. the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Fan Appreciation Day will take place at the final regular season game on Sunday, Dec. 29, against the Tennessee Titans.

Here's the full schedule:

Saturday, Aug. 17 Detroit Lions 7 p.m. State of Football/NFL Play Football

Thursday, Aug. 29 Los Angeles Rams 7 p.m. Texans Care

Sunday, Sept. 15 Jacksonville Jaguars Noon Liberty White Out

Sunday, Sept. 29 Carolina Panthers Noon Kids Day-A Celebration of PLAY 60

Sunday, Oct. 6 Atlanta Falcons Noon Pink Ribbon Day, part of NFL Crucial Catch

Sunday, Oct. 27 Oakland Raiders Noon Homecoming, part of NFL100 Celebration

Thursday, Nov. 21 Indianapolis Colts 7:20pm Salute to Service

Sunday, Dec. 1 New England Patriots 7:20pm Deep Steel Sunday

Sunday, Dec. 8 Denver Broncos Noon Battle Red Day

Sunday, Dec. 29 Tennessee Titans Noon Fan Appreciation Day

