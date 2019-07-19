Bulls on parade! Here are the Texans' 2019 home game themes

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans announced the themes for each home game in 2019, beginning with their preseason home opener on Saturday, Aug. 17, when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars for the State of Football/NFL Play Football theme.
They'll be donning white-on-white uniforms for the annual Liberty White Out Game on Sunday, Sept. 15.
In recognition of the NFL's 100th season, the Texans will host the team's Homecoming game on Sunday, Oct. 27 as they take on the Oakland Raiders.
The Texans will face off against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, Nov. 21, in the team's Salute to Service game.
On Sunday, Dec. 1, the team will suit up in all blue as they take on the New England Patriots for Deep Steel Sunday in prime-time on KPRC 2.
Additional popular game themes include Kids Day – A Celebration of Play 60 on Sunday, Sept. 29; Pink Ribbon Day on Sunday, Oct. 6 against the Atlanta Falcons, and Battle Red Day vs. the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 8.
Fan Appreciation Day will take place at the final regular season game on Sunday, Dec. 29, against the Tennessee Titans.
Here's the full schedule:
- Saturday, Aug. 17 Detroit Lions 7 p.m. State of Football/NFL Play Football
- Thursday, Aug. 29 Los Angeles Rams 7 p.m. Texans Care
- Sunday, Sept. 15 Jacksonville Jaguars Noon Liberty White Out
- Sunday, Sept. 29 Carolina Panthers Noon Kids Day-A Celebration of PLAY 60
- Sunday, Oct. 6 Atlanta Falcons Noon Pink Ribbon Day, part of NFL Crucial Catch
- Sunday, Oct. 27 Oakland Raiders Noon Homecoming, part of NFL100 Celebration
- Thursday, Nov. 21 Indianapolis Colts 7:20pm Salute to Service
- Sunday, Dec. 1 New England Patriots 7:20pm Deep Steel Sunday
- Sunday, Dec. 8 Denver Broncos Noon Battle Red Day
- Sunday, Dec. 29 Tennessee Titans Noon Fan Appreciation Day
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.