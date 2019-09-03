Bill O'Brien addresses whirlwind weekend of trades, roster cuts

HOUSTON - Texans Coach Bill O’Brien addressed the media for the first time Monday morning after a whirlwind weekend of trades and roster cuts.

The big topic?

The gap left by Jadaveon Clowney, and how the Texans expect the new players to perform with an upcoming Monday night game in New Orleans.

Here are some of O’Brien’s quotes from today:

1.) On Jadaveon Clowney: “He had a unique skill set, there’s no doubt about it. So relative to what he did and the things he could do … we anticipated that there was a possibility that he may not be here, so we’ve had these discussions defensively.”

2.) On changes: “We feel like we’ve added proven players to the roster; proven, really good players to the roster.”

3.) On making these changes without a General Manager: “We have a team of very bright people that work very well together. I just think it’s a group of guys and women that work very well together and try to come up with the best decisions for the team. I’m not sitting in an office by myself.”

4.) How Laremy Tunsil can help Tytus Howard: “They were both high draft picks. Just coming into an organization and the routine Laremy had gotten himself into when he was in Miami, all of the different advice he can give him on how he can take care of his body.”

5.) General criticism: “Everyone will dissect how we did it, and what we received back, and what we gave Seattle. We did what we felt was in the best interest of our organization and our team moving forward. We got a 2020 third-round pick and we also feel like we added two players who are versatile players.”

The Texans play New Orleans on the road this Monday.

