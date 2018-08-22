Astros to open 2019 season at Tampa; home opener vs A's

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros will begin the 2019 season on the road, taking on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Thursday, March 28.

This will mark the first time that the Astros have faced the Rays in a season opener. The Astros will enter 2019 having won six consecutive season openers, which is a club record. The 2019 season will be the 58th in franchise history.

The Astros home opener at Minute Maid Park will be on Friday, April 5 vs. the AL West rival Oakland A’s.

The 'Stros will also make a trip to Mexico, their third overall and their first to the City of Monterrey. The two previous exhibition series were played in Mexico City -- one in 2004 against the Florida Marlins and a second against the Padres in 2016.

The Astros will match up with their former division rivals in interleague play with games against the NL Central division teams.

The Chicago Cubs will make their first visit to Houston since 2016 when the Astros host them for a three-game series, May 27-29. Former division rivals Milwaukee (June 11-12) and Pittsburgh (June 25-27) are also scheduled to visit Minute Maid Park in 2019.

SEE THE FULL 2019 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE HERE

Download File

The Astros will resume the Lone Star Series vs. the rival Texas Rangers with a four-game set, May 9-12. The Rangers will return to Minute Maid Park for a three-game weekend series, July 19-21, and for a two-game set, September 17-19.

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will both visit Houston in 2019. The Yankees will be in Houston for a three-game series, April 8-10, while the Red Sox are scheduled to play in Houston for a three-game weekend series, May 24-26.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.