Astros star George Springer to miss 'several games' after concussion

George Springer poses for a portrait during photo days at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on February 19, 2019 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

HOUSTON - As expected, Houston Astros outfielder George Springer will miss several games after crashing into the center field wall in Milwaukee on Tuesday while making a spectacular catch.

Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow told reporters on Thursday that Springer suffered a mild concussion and will miss the next few games. The team is hopeful he'll return sometime next week.

2019 Getty Images George Springer hits the ground after making a catch in the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on September 03, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Springer has 30 home runs with 78 RBI and carries a .962 OPS, good for fifth in the American League.

Springer's head hit the wall as he lost his balance leaping to make the final out of the bottom of the fifth inning in Tuesday's game. He was alert the entire time, but was taken out of the game and was able to sit on the medical cart as they took him off the field.

2019 Getty Images George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros leaves the field after being injured in the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on September 03, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Astros open a four-game series against the Mariners at Minute Maid Park Thursday night.



