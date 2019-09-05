Astros star George Springer to miss 'several games' after concussion

HOUSTON - As expected, Houston Astros outfielder George Springer will miss several games after crashing into the center field wall in Milwaukee on Tuesday while making a spectacular catch.
Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow told reporters on Thursday that Springer suffered a mild concussion and will miss the next few games. The team is hopeful he'll return sometime next week.
Springer has 30 home runs with 78 RBI and carries a .962 OPS, good for fifth in the American League.
Springer's head hit the wall as he lost his balance leaping to make the final out of the bottom of the fifth inning in Tuesday's game. He was alert the entire time, but was taken out of the game and was able to sit on the medical cart as they took him off the field.
The Astros open a four-game series against the Mariners at Minute Maid Park Thursday night.
