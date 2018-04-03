Astros Spotlight: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros smiles in the dugout after finishing the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners only giving up only one run at Safeco Field on September 5, 2017 in Seattle, Washington.

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros have a rich history of great starting pitching and, at the end of August 2017 at the Major League Baseball waiver trade deadline, the team added to it when they added likely Hall of Fame pitcher Justin Verlander, from Detroit.

The deal made major waves around the league because Verlander had resisted leaving the only organization he'd ever known but agreed to a deal for the Astros literally minutes before the deadline.

Verlander starred for the Tigers for 12-plus seasons after they selected him with the No. 2 overall draft pick in the 2004 draft. He made his MLB debut the following season, and he made two starts in the 2006 World Series.

He's been one of the elite pitchers in baseball ever since, winning 188 games in his 13 seasons, the last five of which came in his five starts for the Astros the final month of this season.

Verlander has made five more postseason appearances for the Astros, and the Astros have won all five of those games, too.

"We think he can win every single game he pitches," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said before Game 2 of the World Series. "I don't know there's any better compliment for a starting pitcher. We have a very good chance to win because Justin Verlander is on the mound."

#WorldSeries Let's Go!!! A post shared by Justin Verlander (@justinverlander) on Oct 24, 2017 at 4:40pm PDT

The Astros were a strong team before acquiring Verlander but definitely felt the positive jolt from adding the former Cy Young and MVP Award winner, which made everyone a believer that they were World Series contenders.

"I remember I was at home that day (of the trade deadline) and my brother told me, 'Hey, we got him (Verlander),' and I was like, 'No, we didn't.' And then he was, 'Yes, we did,'" Astros second baseman Jose Altuve said. "I saw my phone and MLB At Bat said, 'OK, Astros acquire Justin Verlander.' And I couldn't believe it. I remember we had a day off the next day and I was like, 'I don't want to have a day off, I want to go play now, I want to see Justin with the Astros uniform.'"

What Altuve and his teammates saw in 2017 was pure excellence. Verlander was 5-0 with a 1.06 ERA in his five regular-season starts in September for the Astros.

In his five postseason appearances, which included his first-ever relief appearance, Verlander went 5-1 with a 2.21 ERA with 38 strikeouts in 36.2 innings pitched.

"I was so excited," Altuve said. "It's not a secret that we had a good team before him; before trading for him, but after we did that it's like, OK, now we go, now we got everything we need. And I was really happy we got him."

"This is what we play the game for. There's a buzz; there's an excitement. Even in the locker room you just sense it and feel it. So October baseball is what we play the grind for," Verlander said.

"So to have the opportunity to once again be in the playoffs, I could say I don't take it for granted anymore," Verlander added. "I appreciate every step of the way now even more, I think."

Off the field, Verlander has long been known for his charity work through the efforts of his foundation, Wins for Warriors.

"I started Wins for Warriors Foundation because I want to give back to the men, women and families that are making countless sacrifices every day to give others the ability to pursue the American dream," Verlander said. "Our goal at Wins for Warriors is to continue to launch an impactful and sustainable veteran organization."

When the postseason began, he announced the start of the Hurricane Harvey Patriot Grant, which is a grant-making program to assist military and veteran families hardest hit by the natural disaster.

Verlander donated $100,000 to the fund and said he would also donate his playoff share to the cause.

Verlander is very active on social media, as is his supermodel fiancee, Kate Upton. Upton made waves inside the KPRC2 newsroom when the fashion icon was spotted during the Astros' American League Championship Series-clinching celebration wearing a vintage Astros rainbow sweater.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS! Email pics to share@click2houston.com or upload at click2houston.com/share.

Copyright 2017 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.