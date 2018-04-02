Astros Spotlight: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton #50 of the Houston Astros reacts against the New York Yankees during the first inning in Game Seven of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 21, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros surprisingly made the playoffs in 2015. Then the following season, they surprisingly missed the playoffs.

The front office was determined to fortify the talented young team with serious veteran help through free agency and trades.

After the season in late 2016, several splashy additions were made. Outfielders Carlos Beltran and Josh Reddick were signed to large free agent contracts. Catcher Brian McCann was acquired via trade from the New York Yankees.

But another addition that could be described as anything but flashy was the free agent signing of pitcher Charlie Morton. And "not flashy" would also be a perfect way to describe the tall, but quiet righthander.

Morton has long been considered a pitcher with excellent stuff, but an inability to stay healthy had curbed his chances of becoming a frontline starter. He's had hip surgery and Tommy John surgery and yet continues to possesses some of the best stuff in baseball.

He began his major league career with a single season in Atlanta before being traded to Pittsburgh where he pitched for the next six seasons. During those six seasons as a Pirates starting pitcher, Morton never pitched as many as 175 innings due to several different injuries.

He was traded again, this time to Philadelphia, but managed to make just four starts in 2016 before being shelved in April for the remainder of the season with a torn hamstring.

The Astros took a chance that Morton could stay healthy when they signed him this offseason.

"There's risk with any player. There's risk with any pitcher," general manager Jeff Luhnow said at the time. "We feel pretty good about this particular player and the risk that we're taking on and the upside associated with it."

The Astros got plenty of upside from Morton in 2017. He made 25 starts and went 14-7 with a 3.62 ERA. His 14 wins set a career high and he also set career bests in strikeouts per nine innings (10.0) and WHIP (walks and hits per 9 innings) of 1.193.

His start in the Astros ALCS clincher will be remembered for a long time. During the Astros postseason run, teammate Dallas Keuchel talked about the great stuff that Morton possesses.

"When he comes out throwing 95, 97 with sink and a devastating curveball and people are freaking out because he looks so nasty I've seen it all year and I don't expect any different," Keuchel said.

That is a perfect description of Morton in Game 7 of the ALCS that clinched the Astros second-ever World Series appearance.

Morton tossed five shutout innings and was dominant allowing just two hits while striking out 5 batters.

The mild-mannered Morton took it all in stride and said he'd just treat it like any other game. That has worked out well for Morton in Houston.

And, of course, Morton sealed the franchise's first-ever World Series championship by winning Game 7 in Los Angeles.

Morton came on in relief and pitched four innings of one-run ball, giving up only two hits.

After shutting the door on the Dodgers, catcher Brian McCann jumped into Morton's arms to celebrate the win.

