5 things Astros fans should know about the World Series ring

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros will be presented with its first World Series championship ring Tuesday.

The ring will be presented during a ceremony at Minute Maid Park. It will be the first time players and coaches will see the ring.

The Astros organization will give 1,100 rings to every employee, including ushers and custodians.

Here are five things to know about the maker of the ring, the ceremony and how you can snag some Astros jewelry for yourself.

1. Creator of the ring

Jostens, a jewelry, graduation and yearbook company, based in Minneapolis, will make not only the team’s championship ring but also a collection of jewelry for fans. The company will also be the sponsor of the presentation ceremony.

“The Astros are proud to partner with Jostens to create the historic 2017 World Championship ring,” said Astros President of Business Operations Reid Ryan. “The ring perfectly captures how momentous and extraordinary the Astros 2017 World Series run truly was.”

2. The design

What the ring will actually look like is something that is being kept very hush-hush by both the team and Jostens, but the creator promises it is unique.

“Jostens is honored to partner with the Astros on their first World Championship Ring,” said Jostens Division Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Poitras. “The Astros allowed us to create a ring with one-of-a-kind elements never before seen in a championship ring. We are confident the ring and jewelry collection will bring great pride to both the organization and its fans.”

However, KPRC2 talked to a jewelry designer in Houston that was bidding to make the championship rings. He gave some insight into what the rings could look like.

VIDEO: A look at Astros World Series ring designs

3. The ceremony

The rings will be presented to players and coaches during a ceremony before the Astros’ game against the Baltimore Oriels. A behind-the-scenes video about how the rings were made will be shown during the ceremony.

The game starts at 7:20 p.m.

4. Jewelry for fans

Jostens said it has created a collection of jewelry that fans can buy at both Minute Maid Park and online after the presentation ceremony. It features items for both men and women.

For the super fan, Jostens said it crafted 112 rings -- one for each of the team’s 2017 wins -- that closely replicate the ring that will be given to the team. It costs $11,112. One of these rings will be raffled to benefit the Astros Foundation.

5. “Houston Strong”

Jostens said it also created a special “Houston Strong” jewelry collection. The net proceeds from the sale of these pieces will benefit the ongoing Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts of the Astros Foundation.

