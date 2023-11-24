Dolphins' newlywed Tyreek Hill scores against Jets and gives TD ball to his wife in the stands

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) crosses the goal line for a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Newlywed Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill celebrated his first touchdown against the New York Jets by tossing the ball in the stands to his new wife.

The speedy wide receiver caught a short pass from Tua Tagovailoa, avoided a tackle attempt by Jordan Whitehead and zipped into the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown to give Miami a 10-0 lead with 8:21 left in the second quarter.

Hill took off his helmet and looked into the MetLife Stadium stands, found wife Keeta Vaccaro and blew her a kiss before tossing her the football. The two were married during the Dolphins' bye week two weeks ago.

Hill’s touchdown catch was his 10th of the season, making him the first Dolphins player since Mike Wallace in 2014 to have double-digit TD receptions.

