Texans safety Jalen Pitre named NFLPA Community MVP for his work with Kids Meals Inc. handing out Thanksgiving meals

HOUSTON – Texans safety and team captain Jalen Pitre was named the NFLPA Community MVP of the week for his work personally distributing 300 Thanksgiving meals to families in need.

With Kids Meals Inc., Pitre helped raise more than $25,000 toward fighting childhood hunger.

Pitre was hoisting heavy turkeys as he handed out Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of Houston families at the Knights of Columbus on Tuesday afternoon.

“It is a true honor to be named as NFLPA Community MVP and have the opportunity to shine a light on the food insecurity issues in my hometown community and support Kids Meals,” Pitre said. “I have always wanted to make an impact in the community, and there is no better way to support an organization that strives to make sure kids have food to eat and smiles on their faces.”

Pitre has a Feed 5 campaign, which he launched at the start of the season. More than $13,000 has been raised for Kids Meals Inc. His goal is to raise at least $250,000 with Group 1 Automotive pledging to match all donations up to that amount.

The NFLPA is making a $10,000 contribution to his foundation or charity of choice. He’s now eligible for the Alan Page Community award, the highest honor the NFLPA can bestow.

Harris County ranked first in the nation three years ago with the highest percentage of children living with food insecurity in highly populated counties.

“Man, it’s a blessing just to be out here and be able to help with the volunteers and to come out here and give out turkeys, it means the world to me,” Pitre told KPRC 2. “I’m glad they chose me to come out and help them today. I love Thanksgiving, one of my favorite holidays, the good food, the time with family. I’m just looking to help as much as I can here.”

Through a donation of $12,000 to Kids Meals by UHC, Pitre and UHC volunteers distributed the meals at a drive-thru event with Kids Meals Inc.

A suite for 26 people was donated by Pitre, Neil Russell and Sysco at the Texans’ home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with 14 parking passes, a suite fully stocked with food and beverages and a dessert cart plus dinner for four with Pitre at Steak 48. He was joined by Kids Meals Inc CEO Beth Braniff Harp and UnitedHealthcare Central and South Texas CEO Charles Carter.

By texting 243-725, donations can be made remotely.

“For sure, it’s a bunch of ways for you to donate and help out the kids in need,” Pitre said. “That’s all we’re trying to do is help them further their development mentally and physically and help them continue to grow.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.