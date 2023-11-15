Texans’ Jalen Pitre hands out Thanksgiving meals with Kids Meals Inc. ‘It means the world to me’

Texans' Jalen Pitre says he is 'honored' to kick off his fundraising campaign "Feed 5 More' for local nonprofit kids.

Jalen Pitre didn’t need to lift weights Tuesday afternoon. He was hoisting heavy turkeys as he handed out Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of Houston families at the Knights of Columbus.

Personally handing out turkeys to families with Kids Meals Inc. in partnership with UnitedHealthcare, Pitre helped families out as the holiday approaches. Harris County ranked first in the nation three years ago with the highest percentage of children living with food insecurity in highly populated counties.

“Man, it’s a blessing just to be out here and be able to help with the volunteers and to come out here and give out turkeys, it means the world to me,” Pitre told KPRC 2. “I’m glad they chose me to come out and help them today. I love Thanksgiving, one of my favorite holidays, the good food, the time with family. I’m just looking to help as much as I can here.”

Through a donation of $12,000 to Kids Meals by UHC, Pitre and UHC volunteers distributed the meals at a drive-thru event with Kids Meals Inc.

A suite for 26 people was donated by Pitre, Neil Russell and Sysco at the Texans’ home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with 14 parking passes, a suite fully stocked with food and beverages and a dessert cart plus dinner for four with Pitre at Steak 48. He was joined by Kids Meals Inc CEO Beth Braniff Harp and UnitedHealthcare Central and South Texas CEO Charles Carter.

By texting 243-725, donations can be made remotely.

“For sure, it’s a bunch of ways for you to donate and help out the kids in need,” Pitre said. “That’s all we’re trying to do is help them further their development mentally and physically and help them continue to grow.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.