How Texans corner Ka’dar Hollman found out shortly before Falcons game he was starting: ‘Props to Ka’dar’

HOUSTON – Inside the Texans’ locker room at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Ka’dar Hollman was waiting for the final word on his status for last Sunday’s football game in the final hours before kickoff.

Hollman had prepared throughout the week to step in as the Texans’ starting cornerback in case veteran starter Shaq Griffin was unable to play due to a calf injury. Griffin’s injury complicated the defensive lineup decisions and whether he would play or not was being contemplated throughout the week and morning before the game.

That’s when Texans cornerbacks coach Dino Vasso informed Hollman that he would be making the second start of his career.

“Yes sir, we was in the locker room getting ready to go on the field,” Hollman told KPRC 2. “I was getting stretched and my position coach came over to me and told me to be ready, and then I was in there.

“My coaches, they believe in me and I’ve been knowing my whole life when my number gets called to go into every game like I’m going to play on teams or on defense starting.”

Hollman delivered a solid performance as the replacement for Griffin.

Although the Texans lost 21-19 in this road game and Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder went after him a few times, Hollman held his own. He was targeted four times, allowing two catches for 19 yards and an opposing passer rating of 63.5. At 6-foot, 196 pounds, Hollman is big enough and fast enough with the coverage technique to shadow wide receivers.

“Man, just props to Ka’dar,” Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke said. “He didn’t find out he was playing until two hours before kickoff, and Shaq was legitimately a game time decision. We worked him out and just didn’t feel like he could go the way we wanted him to, and Ka’dar, literally at about 10 a.m. or 11 a.m., found out, and he battled and did a really good job. We’re really proud of him, and it was really exciting to see.

“A great testament to a guy being ready, preparing through the week. You never know when your number is going to be called. I mean, his ticket got punched two hours before kickoff, and he stepped up and didn’t blink, so I was happy for that, man. It was cool.”

A former Green Bay Packers sixth-round draft pick from Toledo in 2019, Hollman, 29, has had a journeyman career in the NFL. This is his seventh team he’s played for, including the Packers, Texans, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers, Falcons and Miami Dolphins.

Although he has played in 23 career games with 16 tackles and three passes defensed, Hollman has rarely gotten to play on defense. He has primarily operated on special teams, so starting was significant for him.

“It definitely meant a lot to me because I felt like from my first start in Green Bay, I feel like I came a long way from there to now,” Hollman said. “My preparation and my skill set and seeing things differently, knowing what’s coming and my technique. I feel like I was prepared.”

The Texans contained Falcons star rookie running back Bijan Robinson for the most part, but Ridder was effective with quick passes and some jump balls he threw. He did most of his damage against the Texans’ linebackers and safeties.

“We went into the game thinking we would stop the run, we knew what was coming,” Hollman said. “I feel like there are some things we had to fix and being in the right spots. Outside of that, I feel like we’re on the right track. I feel like we’re one of the top teams.”

Growing up in Trenton, New Jersey, Hollman attended Burlington Township High School. His recruiting experience was affected by his SAT score. So, he enrolled at Milford Academy in New York for a post-graduate year to improve his academics before walking on at Toledo. Among Milford Academy’s other NFL alums: LeSean McCoy, Christian Peter, Jason Peter, Terrance Knighton and Tyler Matakevich.

When he enrolled at Toledo, Hollman found a believer in Cory Robinson, now a defensive analyst at the University of Tennessee who has coached corners for the New Orleans Saints along with stints at the University of Maryland, Temple and Rutgers.

“I was the corners coach at Toledo in 2016 and Ka’dar was a sophomore and he was a walk-on,” Hollman said. “He was a guy who was definitely not in the mix to be a starter at first, but he did some things that were impressive. He was consistent. He can run. He’s athletic. He’s physical. He was a blank canvas and a guy who was so impressionable and trying really hard.

“Ultimately, his athleticism and his speed, he allowed himself to develop. It paid off. He starter for us. He had a really good year. He was so reliable and he earned a scholarship.”

Hollman wound up playing in 40 games at Toledo, recording 113 tackles and two interceptions. He was nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy given the best player in the nation who started his career as a walk-on.

Robinson went on to coach Hollman, his college protege with the Saints. He was on their practice squad, but he didn’t stick for long before joining the Giants.

“I was fighting for him in New Orleans and it was a numbers game,” Robinson said. “It was tough to see him not get a fair shake, but it was fun reuniting with him. What he’s doing now, it doesn’t surprise me. Anyone can do it at a moment’s notice. He has extreme confidence and he doesn’t overthink the moment. He’s been a journeyman, but he has never wavered in his confidence and resilience. He’s always been an underdog.”

This week, Griffin is returning to the starting lineup after recovering from his calf injury. And Hollman will back him up. Now that he has a solid start under his belt, perhaps it will change the course of his career. One good start can lead to many more if a player can replicate what he did to be successful.

“Definitely, I go into every game thinking I’m going to play as if I’m the starter,” Hollman said. “You prepare with that mindset that no matter what comes you’re going to be ready.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.