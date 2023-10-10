75º
Sources: Texans work out Hassan Hall, Eric Saubert, Dontay Demus

None immediately signed

Aaron Wilson, KPRC 2 Houston Texans Reporter

Denver Broncos tight end Eric Saubert (82) is tackled by Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Ron Schwane, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – The Texans worked out three players on Monday.

They worked out running back Hassan Hall, tight end Eric Saubert and wide receiver Dontay Demus, according to league sources.

None were immediately signed to a contract.

Hall (5-10, 196) is a former Cleveland Browns undrafted free agent from Louisville and Georgia Tech.

Demus is a former Baltimore Ravens undrafted free agent from Maryland. Demus (6-foot-3, 220) was released from the Ravens’ practice squad this season.

Sauebert is a former Atlanta Falcons fifth-round draft pick. He has also played for the New England Patriots, Chicago Bears, Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins.

He has 33 career receptions for 280 yards and two touchdowns. He was released from the Dolphins’ injured reserve list in September.

