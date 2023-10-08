Texans wide receivers Tank Dell (concussion), Robert Woods (rib) questionable to return

(Gary McCullough, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ATLANTA – Texans rookie wide receiver Tank Dell, one of their most dangerous offensive players, is being evaluated by doctors for a concussion.

His return to the game Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons is questionable.

Dell got hurt on a play late in the first half. He has three catches for a team-high 57 yards Sunday on four targets.

A dynamic third-round draft pick from the University of Houston, Dell entered Sunday with 16 catches for 267 yards and two touchdowns on 24 targets. That set a pace to finish the season with 68 catches for 1,135 yards and nine touchdowns.

Veteran wide receiver Robert Woods has a rib injury, and his return is questionable.

The Texans’ remaining active wide receivers are Nico Collins, John Metchie III and Xavier Hutchinson.

They can use tight ends or running back Dameon Pierce to split out as extra receivers.

