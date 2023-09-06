Texans safety Grayland Arnold reflects on making 53-man roster, cross-training at nickel back: ‘Voyage is just started’

HOUSTON – Grayland Arnold tracked the football, taking off on a sprint into the back corner of the end zone to chase down an errant deep throw from New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Jake Haener.

Arnold capitalized on Haener’s mistake as his lob intended for tight end Lukas Krull was intercepted by the former Baylor standout. It was a textbook example of how to operate in deep coverage as the Texans safety helped cornerback Cameron Dantzler.

A few days later, that play paid off in dividends for Arnold. For the first time in his NFL career, Arnold made the initial 53-man roster. Cut previously by the Texans each of the past two seasons during the final roster cutdown and before that with the Philadelphia Eagles three years ago after going undrafted, the Kountze High graduate was excited to not have his phone ring as he didn’t hear from general manager Nick Caserio or coach DeMeco Ryans.

No news was good news one year after being released by Caserio and former coach Lovie Smith before being signed to the practice squad, elevated to the active roster and playing in a career-high eight games and recorded three tackles.

“It means a lot definitely because I’ve been working so hard to get to that point,” Arnold said. “It’s just another tool I got to commit to. The voyage is just started.”

Playing in 18 career games with one start as a rookie in Philadelphia in three seasons, Arnold has recorded 15 career tackles. Although somewhat undersized at 5-foot-10, 187 pounds, Arnold has range and instincts working in his favor. A former second-team All-Big 12 selection, Arnold has a special-teams role and he’s cross-training at nickel back behind primary nickel Tavierre Thomas.

“With Grayland, he’s another player who’s done a really good job all offseason of just handling any role that we’ve given him,” Ryans said. “Grayland has done really well, done a great job on special teams. I can show highlights of Grayland every single day in our team meeting because he does it exactly like we teach it. He shows up, he makes the plays.

“When it comes to the defense, Grayland is versatile enough where he can play the safety, he’s done a really good job at safety. Saw that against the Saints in the preseason. Now, he’s getting some reps as well at the nickel position, so we’ll see where he can handle. Grayland is a good football player and as many good football players as we can get out on the field, that’s what we’ll strive to do.”

Arnold is enjoying his versatile role. A former all-state basketball and football selection, Arnold intercepted six passes in 2019 for Baylor and returned a punt for a touchdown. He has a nose for the football.

Playing nickel is something he embraces.

“It’s definitely fun,” Arnold said. “It gives me a lot of things to work on. I stay busy.”

To hear about Ryans’ praise is encouraging, of course, but Arnold doesn’t want to dwell on words. He’s about action, and making more plays.

“I really didn’t know it,” Arnold said. “I feel like it’s definitely one of those things where it can make you feel good. At the same time, it can be a distraction if you sit around and think about those things. I just come in and do my job. Level-headed and low-key, rather be seen than heard.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com