Texans work out Devine Ozigbo, Derrick Dillon, Drew Estrada, Tim DeMorat, place Jesse Matthews on IR with torn ACL

HOUSTON – The Texans have placed rookie wide receiver Jesse Matthews on injured reserve with a torn anterior cruciate ligament, according to a league source.

Matthews had been having a strong training camp, drawing praise from coach DeMeco Ryans.

A two-time bowl game Most Valuable Player and a former walk-on who earned a scholarship, Matthews joined the Texans on an undrafted deal, Matthews caught 174 career passes for 2,109 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The Texans worked out wide receivers Derrick Dillon and Drew Estrada, a former Baylor player who played for the team last season, and was signed to a reserve-future deal before being waived with an Achilles injury, running back Devine Ozigbo and quarterback Tim DeMorat.

Dillon last played for the Memphis Showboats of the USFL. He played at LSU and has played for the New York Giants, Tampa Bay Bandits in the USFL and the Cleveland Browns.

Ozigbo has played for the New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots and Denver Broncos.

DeMorat is a three-time Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year from Fordham. He has played for the Washington Commanders.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and www.click2houston.com.