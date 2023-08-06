Laremy Tunsil ‘embracing’ leadership role, reflects on DeMeco Ryans’ energy, Will Anderson Jr. ‘going to be dominant’

HOUSTON – Laremy Tunsil emerged as a team captain last season, taking a step into a more vocal and instrumental leadership role.

As Tunsil excelled as the highest rated and highest paid pass blocker in the NFL, the Texans’ Pro Bowl left tackle mentored younger players like left guard Kenyon Green. He grew more and more accustomed to asserting himself, delivering wise, carefully-chosen words in the locker room.

Now, that expanded leadership role has extended into this training camp under new head coach DeMeco Ryans.

“I feel comfortable,” Tunsil said. “This is my second year embracing the leadership role. Last year, I had the C on my chest and I had to step into that role pretty quickly. But you know the guys welcomed me into that position with open arms. I appreciate it. Everybody has an open ear and willing to listen.”

The Texans have invested heavily in the offensive line, including a three-year, $75 million contract for Tunsil this offseason that made him the highest compensated offensive lineman in the NFL for the second time in his career. The deal includes $60 million guaranteed, a hefty financial commitment that shows how much the team believes in Tunsil, a three-time Pro Bowl selection.

“Two times means a lot, I set that goal for myself and I broke it,” Tunsil said. “I always set new goals for me and that means a lot to me.”

The Texans also signed veteran right tackle Tytus Howard, a former first-round draft pick, to a three-year, $56 million deal that includes $36.5 million guaranteed, a $18 million signing bonus and an $18.6 million average that makes him the fourth highest-paid right tackle in the NFL. And the Texans signed right guard Shaq Mason to a three-year, $36 million deal in the spring after acquiring him in a trade from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“About time, man, it was long overdue,” Tunsil said. “I’m glad he got paid, man. He deserves it, every bit. From playing guard, to playing tackle, to moving all over the field, I think he deserves this.”

Tunsil has endured the tough times, with plenty of losses piling up during the past three seasons. While the Pro Bowl left offensive tackle, zero winning seasons since his first year in Houston have gnawed at him.

Tunsil is in an optimistic mood stemming from his strong confidence in two pivotal leadership positions: head coach and quarterback.

Ryans, a 39-year-old former Pro Bowl linebacker with the Texans, has galvanized the organization and the fan base.

“Unbelievable energy,” Tunsil said. “It’s something we needed in this building for a long time now, and I’m glad we got it.”

Ryans’ relatable personality, and credibility as a former player and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year has resonated with the players. The buy-in with the locker room started immediately instead of taking a long time to build.

“Trust me, it didn’t,” Tunsil said. “We already knew his resume. He played here, then started coaching for San Fran. That energy came along, and it’s something we needed.”

The Texans drafted Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the second overall pick. A two-time Heisman Trophy finalist, Stroud is a leading candidate to become the AFC South franchise’s eventual QB1 as he competes with veteran Davis Mills.

The two-time Heisman Trophy finalist known for his accuracy and poise, has had a smooth experience while absorbing offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik’s 49ers-centric playbook, building timing and chemistry with his receivers.

Stroud’s intangibles have impressed Tunsil as much as his skills.

“Man, you should have seen how he came in the building,” Tunsil said before training camp. “He came in the building already a leader. He voices himself in the huddles. He’s one of those guys that’s like, ‘Yo, I’m going to lead, and y’all just follow me.’ That’s what we’re doing, It’s not surprising at all.”

Since camp started, Stroud has continued to grow as a quarterback while running the first-team offense exclusively in recent days.

“Just be there for him, I think that’s the main thing,” Tunsil said. “Be a leader, be a mentor for him. If he needs help with this and that, I’m here to help him. But C.J. has done a great job being a leader himself. I’m not worried about C.J. I know he’s going to get it done.”

The Texans’ interior offensive line suffered a blow when starting center Scott Quessenberry tore his anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments and was placed on injured reserve, ending his season.

Now, the Texans are preparing rookie center Juice Scruggs, a second-round draft pick from Penn State, to become a starter.

“He’s a dog,” Tunsil said. “He stepped in and he also has to embrace his role as the center. We need him to step up and get that done, and I believe he will. He comes in there every day works hard, gets it done. I have 100 percent belief in him.”

Texans rookie defensive end Will Anderson Jr., drafted third overall out of Alabama where he was a consensus All-American and two-time Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year, has been relentless as a pass rusher since the start of camp. Anderson hasn’t had much success against Tunsil, but it’s a battle every day.

“Dog, for sure,” Tunsil said. “Fun matchup. He’s going to be great. He has a motor. He has all the tools. As soon as he puts it all together, he’s going to be a dominant force in the league.”

When Tunsil was a rookie first-round draft pick with the Miami Dolphins, he was tested early and often by veteran pass rusher Cameron Wake. The experience made him ascend as a player.

“Absolutely, Cameron Wake used to beat me in practice every single day,” Tunsil said. “He just made me better and that’s what I’m here to do for Will, just make him a better player. He can be a force in the league.”

NOTES: Howard left practice early with a hand injury and it’s not expected to be a long-term recovery, per a league source.

Veteran tackle George Fant, signed to a one-year, $4 million contract, filled in for Howard at right tackle Saturday.

Offensive tackle Charlie Heck remains on the physically unable to perform list with a foot issue.

Undrafted rookie offensive lineman D.J. Scaife injured his right leg and was carted off the field. The former University of Miami starter, previously with the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins, is still being evaluated for what’s believed to be a serious injury, per a league source.

Several players didn’t practice Saturday, including linebacker Christian Kirksey (hamstring), safety Brandon Hill (hamstring), defensive tackle Thomas Booker (leg), defensive tackle Kurt Hinish (calf), wide receiver Noah Brown (rest day), defensive end Dylan Horton (groin).

Tight end Teagan Quitoriano is on the physically unable to perform list with a quadriceps muscle he pulled during the summer. Quitoriano is running at nearly full speed and is expected to be activated as soon as next week.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.