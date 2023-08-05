Texans fullback Andrew Beck reflects on Military Appreciation day, his father’s example and role in Bobby Slowik offense

HOUSTON – Texans fullback-tight end Andrew Beck has an extensive background with the military through his family.

His father, Chris Beck, is a West Point graduate and an Army commanding general currently assigned at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri who served overseas in the Middle East and was previously a brigadier general and deputy commanding officer at Fort Hood.

And Beck interacted with military service members and their families Friday morning at the Texans’ annual Military Appreciation Day.

A former All-Big 12 selection at the University of Texas, Beck, 27, won the NFL-USAA annual Salute to Service award a year ago while playing for the Denver Broncos.

#Texans fullback-tight end Andrew Beck, a former @NFL Salute to Service winner @USAA on Military Appreciation day @USOHouston , his father, Chris Beck, commanding general at Ft. Leonard Wood, versatile role in Bobby Slowik offense, DeMeco Ryans @KPRC2 @TexasLonghorns @RayHaija pic.twitter.com/KKjHOU2fnP — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 4, 2023

Signed to a two-year, $6.75 million free agent contract that includes $4 million guaranteed, Beck is expected to have a versatile, hybrid role in offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik’s offense that highlighted the skills of tight end George Kittle and fullback Kyle Juszczyk with the San Francisco 49ers. Beck also is slated for a major role on special teams.

KPRC 2 caught up with Beck after practice Friday

What was it like to interact with the military members and their families today?

“Absolutely, anytime you get to interact with them and get to show love to them after all those people do for us, it’s always something I love to do.To see them out here at practicing, surviving the heat, to hang out at practice, it’s really cool to see.”

After volunteering extensively in Denver, what are your plans for getting involved in the Houston community?

“Absolutely, we were able to kind of hit the ground running going to the VA hospital in the spring. Obviously, at training camp things slow down. They do a great job taking care of us and making sure we can focus on our jobs first while we’re at camp. When we get back for the season, it’s definitely something I want to keep going.”

What are some things your father imparted to you from his service that you’re able to apply to football?

“I think the biggest one that transfers over to football is the attention to detail. Obviously for them it’s a matter of life and death at some point. For us, it’s a matter of keeping our job or not. It’s such a big thing. I know coach (DeMeco Ryans) said it. Blake Cashman when he broke us down before practice said ‘It’s all about the details, guys, and we’ve got to lock in on those. That’s something we need to improve on as a team, but it’s definitely the biggest carryover he imparted to me that I’ve implemented in my daily football life.”

How do you see yourself fitting into the offense?

“I love it. Obviously, it’s a big part of what makes this offense so appealing to guys like me. It’s a big part of the more things you can do, the more spots he’ll put you in. The limitation is set by us. Hopefully, he gives me the opportunity to do a couple of fun things. It will be interesting to see how the season unfolds. The longer you’re in this business the more you know nobody knows. We’ll see what happens.”

What’s it like for you to be back in the state of Texas?

“We call this place home. I bought a house out here. My wife is from not too far from here. We wanted to put some roots down and this is the best place to do it. It’s worked out perfectly that we got to be Houston Texans as well.”

Being a part of DeMeco Ryans’ team, what did it mean to you that you’re on the ground floor of his first year as head coach in Houston?

“I’m very fortunate to be here, to be surrounded by the great minds that he has brought in and other great players. Our room has some really good players and the entire team. I’m trying to take the opportunity to sponge and learn as much as I can from those guys, even talking to the defense. it’s such a copy cat league. Offenses and defenses, if one works, the entire league is going to be doing it in a week. Just playing off of each other and using everybody in the building to make the entire team better.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com