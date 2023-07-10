83º

How well do you know history of the Home Run Derby? Try to knock this quiz out of the park

Another installment of the Home Run Derby is tonight

Keith Dunlap, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

National League's Juan Soto, of the Washington Nationals, holds the winner's trophy after the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Mark J. Terrill, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Monday night is an annual tradition that baseball fans have come to circle on the calendar.

Every year on the night before the All-Star Game, a Home Run Derby is held in the same stadium where the All-Star game is played.

Believe it or not, the Home Run Derby has been around since the 1960s when it was a television series where the winner at the time got $2,000 (sorry, not doing the calculation of what that is in today’s dollars, but trusting that was a healthy amount of dough back then).

But now, it has evolved into a made-for-TV-spectacle for one night at a time where very little else is going on in the sports world.

In light of that, see if you can bat 1.000 on this Home Run Derby history quiz.

