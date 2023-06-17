Texans’ Laremy Tunsil throws out first pitch, reflects on DeMeco Ryans ‘He’s a leader, turned the whole energy around’

HOUSTON – Before Laremy Tunsil threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Astros’ game Saturday at Minute Maid Park, the Pro Bowl left offensive tackle reflected on the impact that new coach DeMeco Ryans is making on the rebuilding AFC South franchise.

After experiencing one winning season and playoff appearance in the wake of being acquired in a blockbuster trade from the Miami Dolphins in 2019, Tunsil has endured three consecutive losing seasons. The Texans have gone 11-38-1 during that span. Meanwhile, Tunsil has excelled individually as he’s been named to three Pro Bowls and twice became the highest paid offensive lineman in the game, including his latest deal this offseason with a three-year, $75 million contract extension.

The energy in the building and the rising optimism surrounding the Texans with the arrival of former Pro Bowl linebacker and NFL Assistant Coach of the Year DeMeco Ryans as their new head coach resonates strongly with Tunsil.

“DeMeco came in the building and turned the whole energy around,” Tunsil said. “It’s something we needed. It’s been a long five years for us. It’s noticeable for sure. Just to have that breath of fresh air when he walks in the building, it’s good

“As soon as I walk in the building for myself it’s like, ‘Yo, this feels completely different.’ Just to have that feeling, see the new faces and see how serious they are about their jobs, they want to compete. They want to win games just like us.”

Having Ryans, 38, as the new coach is another change for the Texans after Lovie Smith, David Culley, interim coach Romeo Crennel and former coach and general manager Bill O’Brien leading the team on the field over the previous three years. Ryans, a former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and Texans second-round draft pick from Alabama, has a relatable, positive personality that has struck a chord with the players, including Tunsil.

“He’s a leader,” Tunsil said. “He comes with that mindset every day. I’m going to follow him, for sure.”

Offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, a former 49ers passing game coordinator, has installed the offense designed by Kyle Shanahan and Gary Kubiak. They’re expected to run the football a lot with Pro Bowl alternate running back Dameon Pierce and former Buffalo Bills starter Devin Singletary.

“I love the new system,” Tunsil said. “It’s o-line friendly for sure.”

Being around the Astros, winners of two recent World Series championships, was intriguing for Tunsil.

The Astros underwent their own rebuilding phase before establishing themselves as one of the top organizations in professional sports. Their success didn’t happen overnight.

“Hell yeah, they won two World Series,” Tunsil said. “We need that. What they went through, we’re going through, too.”

Tunsil was soaking up the moment of throwing out the first pitch. He was joined by friends and family to cheer him on as he delivered a hard throw to home plate just a bit outside.

“It’s pretty dope,” he said. “I got friends, I got some family, I got some teammates coming. I appreciate the Astros for giving me this opportunity to actually experience this. It’s really dope.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.