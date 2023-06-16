DeMeco Ryans on educating Texans players about NFL gambling policy: ‘My advice to our guys is just stay away from it’

HOUSTON – As the NFL continues to crack down on players who run afoul of its gambling policy, the league is emphasizing increased monitoring and education while doling out major disciplinary measures to discourage violators.

Five players were suspended in April, including the Detroit Lions’ Jameson Williams, Stanley Berryhill, C.J. Moore and Quintez Cephus. The league is also investigating several other players, including Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers. And Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for the entire season last year while playing for the Atlanta Falcons before being reinstated

Although the NFL, which has partnered with Caesars, DraftKings and FanDuel and allows sports books to legally operate at league stadiums, allows players to gamble legally, there are several gray areas.

NFL players are prohibited from placing any bet, directly or through a third party, on games, practices or other league events like the draft or scouting combine.

Fantasy sports is allowed, but players can’t accept prizes from contests in excess of $250. They can’t participate in daily fantasy that offers a prize. And the NFL has the capability to track betting through its partnerships with sports betting businesses and increased technology, including geolocation services. Some players who have run afoul of the policy have placed bets using mobile apps on their phones while at work or traveling on their teams, and the NFL Players Association sent an email to all registered agents reminding them of the policy.

“These prohibitions are intended to avoid any appearance of impropriety, which may result from participation in fantasy football games by an individual perceived to have an unfair advantage due to the preferential access to information,” the policy states.

In the wake of these incidents, Texans coach DeMeco Ryans has provided education and simple advice to his players: Don’t gamble, at all.

“It’s been prevalent across the league,” Ryans said. “We’ve seen the penalties that have come down on some of these players. I’ve met with our players, had meetings. We discussed the gambling, making sure they understand the gambling policy, what we can and cannot do as players, also as employees of the NFL.

“I tell guys it’s best to just stay away from it, right? What are you gaining versus gambling on games versus what to you stand to lose with your NFL career? It’s not worth it. So, my advice to our guys is just stay away from it. Nothing to gain.”

What’s not allowed? No betting on the NFL, whatsoever.

“All NFL Personnel are prohibited from placing, soliciting, or facilitating any bet, whether directly or through a third party, on any NFL game, practice or other event (e.g., Draft or Combine),” the policy states. “This includes betting on game outcome, statistics, score, performance of any individual participant, ‘futures,’ or any other kind of ‘proposition bet’ in any way related to the NFL (regardless of whether such bet involves actual on-field play) (e.g., prop bets related to Gatorade color, pre- or post-game events, halftime show, off-field player conduct or outcomes, etc.)”

Players are allowed to bet on other sports.

“All NFL Personnel other than players are further prohibited from placing, soliciting, or facilitating bets on any other professional (e.g., NBA, MBLB, NHL, PGA, USTA, MLS), college (e.g., NCAA basketball), international (e.g., World Baseball Classic, World Cup), or amateur (e.g., Olympic, AAU) sports competition, tournament or event,” the policy states.

Absolutely no gambling in the work place is permitted.

“NFL Personnel shall not engage in any form of Gambling in any club or League facility or venue (e.g., practice facility, stadium, team hotel, Draft or other League or club event); on any League or club charter or other transport; while traveling on club or League business; or while making an endorsement or promotional appearance,” the policy states.

Of course, NFL players are prohibited from trying to fix games or giving out inside information. NFL players and personnel are banned from making illegal bets. If gambling is illegal in your state, you can’t place a bet with a bookie.

“I think they’re doing a great job of informing everyone in the off-season with PowerPoints and seminars,” Texans defensive end Jerry Hughes said. “Coach DeMeco did a fantastic job with us during a team meeting. I think the more you can get guys aware about it so they don’t repeat the same mistakes.”

Texans wide receiver Noah Brown is on the same page as Ryans.

“My easiest take on it is don’t gamble,” Brown said. “I don’t have much else to say about that.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com