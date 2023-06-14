J.J. Watt ‘at peace’ in retirement, reflects on Ring of Honor, legacy: ‘I absolutely love Houston, I love what we built’

HOUSTON – Content in his retirement, leaning into his post-football life as a husband, father, minority owner of a Premier League soccer team and a budding golfer, J.J. Watt put it all into perspective Tuesday while reflecting on his pending induction into the Texans’ Ring of Honor.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year will be honored Oct. 1 at NRG Stadium against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a game against his younger brother, star outside linebacker T.J. Watt.

Drafted by the Texans in 2011 in the first round, the Wisconsin native emerged as a lock to be named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day, piled up a franchise-record 101 sacks and met his wife, professional soccer player Kealia Ohai Watt, who gave birth to a son named Koa last October.

“I think hands down, the melting pot that is Houston has made such a significant impact on me,” Watt said Tuesday during a Zoom call. “I mean, I grew up in Wisconsin. I didn’t experience a massive amount of different cultures or different experiences. So, when I got to Houston, I got to experience all different things. I got to experience all different types of diversity in people, in food, in cultures, in backgrounds, everything. That’s played a huge part in my development as a person and human.

“Obviously, meeting my wife and changing my life forever in that way was a massive part of my experience down there, as well. But, the fans, the teammates, the coaches, my life doesn’t look anywhere near the same if I don’t get drafted out of Houston and I don’t experience the experiences I experienced over those 10 years. I’ve said it many times before that I live the life that I live because NFL fans support the league and support the teams, and Houston fans supported me. It’s no secret that I get to live in a nice house, and I get to drive a nice car, and I get to provide a nice life for my son because of these great fans. I’m extremely appreciative and grateful for that. It’s never, ever lost on me how cool that is.”

Watt joins the late Texans owner and founder Bob McNair and wide receiver Andre Johnson as the third member of the Texans’ Ring of Honor.

Released by the Texans at his request in 2021 before signing with the Arizona Cardinals as a free agent, Watt doesn’t feel any need to sign a ceremonial one-day contract to retire as a member of the AFC South franchise.

That kind of sentimental gesture is unnecessary, in his opinion.

“We talked about this at that time of the release,” Watt said. “Obviously, they were going through a very tough time, a difficult time. We knew this day was going to come, that we were all going to reunite and come back together. As far as the one-day contract, I personally just don’t really understand or see the reason for it.

“It’s more just a ceremonial piece of paper. I think that the Ring of Honor and all that that comes with it is more than enough. I think they’ve done it first class the whole way and I appreciate that. I haven’t even filled out or done any retirement papers or anything. So, I don’t really feel the need to sign a one-day contract or anything. It’s just a piece of paper.”

For Watt, 34, his legacy is one of dominating blockers and terrorizing quarterbacks.

Watt is regarded as one of the top defensive linemen in NFL history. He was a five-time All-Pro selection and a six-time Pro Bowl selection, who led the NFL in sacks twice and tackles for losses three times. He finished his career with 586 tackles, 114 1/2 sacks, 195 tackles for losses, 27 forced fumbles and 17 fumble recoveries.

With his signature pass rush moves, Watt established new franchise records with 101 sacks, 25 forced fumbles, 26 multi-sack games, 16 fumble recoveries and 281 quarterback hits. Watt’s four seasons with 15 sacks or higher is the second most by any NFL player since 1982, ranking behind his idol, Hall of Fame defensive end Reggie White.

“He’s been a dominant player in the league and for us and meant a lot to our community,” Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair said. “So, we’re really excited to have this happen. Feels really good. Excited to have him back. After he retired, we reached out to him to see what he would like to do because we had talked several years ago about bringing him back. He was excited for that. He and his family will be back October 1st and it will be a big day, happy day for all of us.”

“It’s right, this is his home,” Hannah McNair said. “It feels really good. He’s all about his family and we recognize that. We’re all about family. So, to be able to do it on the Steelers game, to be able to have them coming here is the cherry on top.”

Watt established his legend as one of the elite players in Texans franchise history. A noted philanthropist, Watt also raised more than $41 million for the community after Hurricane Harvey ravaged the city of Houston and surrounding areas. Now, Watt is one of the legendary sports figures in the history of Houston along with Nolan Ryan, Earl Campbell and Hakeem Olajuwon.

“It’s an honor to even be mentioned amongst such names,” Watt said. “For me, obviously, what we went through was horrible and tragic with Hurricane Harvey and everything that came with it. But there’s an extreme bond that’s formed going through adversity, fighting through it, and coming out the other side stronger. Houston has certainly done that. It’s shown how resilient it is; it’s shown how strong it is. I’m extremely proud to be associated with a place like Houston.”

Watt’s final season playing for the Texans was in 2020 and he recorded his 100th career sack and returned an interception for a touchdown. On Feb. 12, 2021, Watt, frustrated by the state of a losing franchise, requested and was granted his release before joining the Cardinals as a free agent on a two-year $28 million contract.

Watt recorded two sacks in his final NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers after experiencing atrial fibrillation and having his heart shocked back into rhythm earlier last season. He finished his final NFL season with 39 tackles, 18 for losses, 12 1/2 sacks and one forced fumble.

He retires with no regrets, just rich memories of his ultra-high standard.

“I’m absolutely at peace with it, very much enjoying it,” Watt said. “I really believe the mental stress of it all is just as relieving as the physical stress of it. I know that I’m probably wrong in how much stress I put on myself to try and push yourself to be great, but to have that weight lifted off. If I get a workout in today, awesome. If I don’t work out today, I go to the golf course instead, no problem.

“It’s the best, and I’m enjoying it very much. There’s one thing that I didn’t get to accomplish in the league, and the reality of the situation is there’s tons and tons of people that will never accomplish that. It’s unfortunate. I wish I did. But I had a great career with a lot of memories. If you told fifth grade J.J. that he would be where he is today, he would be just fine with it.”

The son of a firefighter and a building operations vice president, Watt grew up in Pewaukee, Wisconsin outside of Milwaukee. He transferred from Central Michigan where he played tight end and became a full-time defensive end for the Wisconsin Badgers, earning a scholarship after originally walking on to the Big Ten Conference powerhouse.

At Wisconsin, Watt won multiple awards, including the Ronnie Lott trophy.

With the Texans, he earned his first NFL Defensive Player of the Year crown in 2012 as he finished the season with 20 1/2 sacks and four forced fumbles.

Prior to the 2014 season, Watt signed a $100 million six-year contract extension that made him the NFL’s highest paid non-quarterback at the time.

He was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year for the second time.

In 2015, Watt earned the honor again as he led the NFL with 17 1/2 sacks.

Watt overcame serious injuries, including undergoing back surgery in 2016 to repair a herniated disc. He suffered a tibial plateau fracture in his left leg in 2017. In 2019, Watt tore his pectoral. It was believed to be a season-ending injury, but he returned for the playoffs and sacked Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in a playoff victory at NRG Stadium.

“My injuries are no secret, obviously,” Watt said. “The hard thing, really, it weighed a little bit into it for sure. I think it was much scarier in the moment than it is now. The injuries overall is certainly something. I finished my last season fully healthy with 12 1/2 sacks. I was proud of that. The reality is I’ve been hurt a few times in the last few years, and I did not want my last memory on the NFL field to be going off with an injury.

“Can I still do it? Absolutely. I just did it with 12 1/2 sacks. But how hard do you have to work, how much preparation goes into being great in the NFL? I don’t know if people fully understand or appreciate it, especially as you get older. So can I still do it? Absolutely. But I just have to warm up for way longer, take care of my body way more, and I have to invest that much more time and energy into it. Quite frankly, I didn’t feel like doing that any more.”

Watt hasn’t lost touch with Houston. He lives in Arizona, but he plans to attend many games to see the Texans play. The Texans are now coached by his former teammate DeMeco Ryans. His defensive line coach in Arizona, Matt Burke, is now the Texans’ defensive coordinator.

“My wife and I still watch Astros games,” Watt said. “We still flip on the Rockets games at night. We are still certainly H-Town.”

Watt can’t wait to see the impact Ryans will make on the Texans with his knowledge of the game and credibility as a hard-hitting former Pro Bowl linebacker.

“I think Houston is in an incredibly exciting position right now,” Watt said. “I think if you look at everything that’s transpired this offseason in particular, it really signifies the vision and the plans for where this organization wants to go and where it can go. I mean, you hired DeMeco Ryans, who obviously in my opinion is an absolute home run hire in terms of knowledge, his wisdom, his energy, his experience. Then also being a legend, a Houston legend, who he is, what he brings from a leadership standpoint.

“Then you go out in the draft and you really show people you’re serious, you’re trying to make incredible moves right now to make this thing go for the next however many years with C.J. (Stroud) and Will (Anderson). I feel like things are really in a good place right now, I think there’s an exciting future. I think there’s absolutely going to be some adversity along the way. It’s not going to be a smooth, easy transition. But, I think you give DeMeco the proper time, you give him the proper leeway to be able to do what he needs to do and build this thing the right way over time, I think in a few years we’re going to look back at this offseason and say that was a really, really good one for the Texans.”

Watt said he has no set plans for the fall he can disclose at this time. He’ll spend time with his wife and son. He doesn’t plan on any type of full-time television role. He has some interest in NFL ownership perhaps in the future, if he had a significant role with a franchise.

“We got some things in the works,” Watt said. “There will be some stuff that comes out in the next few weeks, I’m sure. Still finalizing things, working on things. The No. one thing I want to do is spend time with my family and enjoy being a dad. Anything that I do, especially this fall, is going to be in a limited role. It’s going to be maximizing my time and ability to spend time with my family, going over to England a few times obviously to watch Burnley play.

“NFL ownership to me is interesting, but it’s also, when you talk ownership, you talk your ability to do something, to make an impact, to actually have some sort of input and say and ability. When you’re talking a five, six billion dollar endeavor, the reality of the situation is that’s financially massively out of my realm. There’s not really an actual space to be able to have any input or to have any say. If that opportunity were to present itself where there actually was a meaningful way to do stuff, I would absolutely be up for it. As of right now, I would rather spend my time somewhere where I can actually help make a difference.”

What does Watt plan to do when he returns to Houston now that he no longer has to watch his diet?

“I’m going to eat so much food in that city, I don’t think there’s going to be any left,” Watt said. “I cannot wait.”

And when that day comes that Watt is inducted by the Texans, it promises to be an emotionally significant occasion for him and his family.

“It will be great,” Watt said. “I’m really excited to get back. I’m mainly excited to get back in front of the Houston fans. I absolutely love Houston, I love the people, I love what we’ve built. I love the camaraderie, the chemistry, the family that it’s really become.

“I’ve said it so many times, but it is the honest truth. Every single time I step foot in the city of Houston, it feels like I’m surrounded by my family. It’s special for me. To have my actual family there on that day, playing against T.J. and the Steelers, will be great. I’m looking forward to it. I can’t wait to get back in front of that crowd.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.