The reigning AAC defensive player of the year, Jamal Shead is returning to the University of Houston for his senior year after testing his potential NBA draft status.

Shead will headline one of the top backcourts in the country alongside Baylor transfer, LJ Cryer.

At the UH NIL event ‘Fore The Players,” Shead caught up with sports reporter Chancellor Johnson to discuss his return, his new teammates and more.