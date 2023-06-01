Bigger, stronger Texans corner Derek Stingley Jr. ‘put on some muscle, still as explosive and fast’

Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) looks on during an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

HOUSTON – Derek Stingley Jr. has devoted this offseason to working at his craft, honing his skills as he prepares for his second NFL season.

And the Texans’ standout cornerback has spent a lot of time in the weight room at NRG Stadium, hoisting heavy metal to strengthen his body for the rigors of football.

There’s a noticeable difference in the former first-round draft pick and LSU consensus All-American as he’s visibly bigger and stronger this year, especially in the upper body.

What hasn’t changed about Stingley, though, is his speed. If anything, he’s moving faster and is just as fluid as he was during his rookie season.

“I think that weight gain has a bad connotation,” Texans cornerbacks coach Dino Vasso said Wednesday following an organized team activity, “He’s put on some muscle. By every metric, he’s still as explosive and fast as he’s always been, so encouraged by that.”

Stingley Jr. didn’t allow a touchdown pass as a rookie, displaying the athleticism and coverage skills the Texans envisioned when they selected him with the third overall pick of the draft instead of cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Stingley injured his hamstring against the New York Giants in November. His hamstring injury was more severe than the Texans acknowledged initially for competitive reasons. Before he got hurt, Stingley recorded one interception, one sack, five pass breakups, no touchdowns, an opposing passer rating of 78.4 and a 63-percent completion percentage against him. He played 97 percent of the Texans’ defensive snaps in nine games before getting hurt.

‘Derek is doing fine,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. “He’s had a few good weeks of practice. He continues to improve. He’s doing everything we’re asking him to do. I love where he’s progressing. He’s doing a really good job of just being consistent that’s what derek has done in that regard leading in his own way.

Although Stingley was ultimately shut down for the final portion of the season with a strained hamstring, he made an impression with how effectively he shadowed talented wide receivers before he got hurt. Stingley’s growing reputation precedes him, includes with retired All-Pro cornerback Antonio Cromartie, a four-time Pro Bowl selection who played for the Chargers, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts and intercepted 31 career passes.

“Love him, I don’t think he gets enough credit because he’s not in a bigger market,” Cromartie told KPRC 2 after the private defensive backs coach oversaw a workout of several college players at Ollin Athletics and Sports Medicine. “I think if Sting was in New York, it would be a whole different spiel. I think Stingley had a great rookie season and I think it’s going to be even better as he goes on. The kid is phenomenal.”

Ryans took notice of Stingley Jr. during the scouting process as the former LSU consensus All-American blazed a trail to emerge as the third overall pick of the draft.

Stingley Jr. displayed speed, explosiveness and technique, prompting Texans general manager Nick Caserio to draft him in the first round.

Stingley has outstanding talent. Scouted him the last year, and I know the talent that he has. I know the competitor that he is. Going to put him in position to make a lot of plays for us. Put him in a position where he can excel and showcase his talents.”

Stingley proved to be a willing tackler and ultra-competitive in pass coverage, not backing down an inch in single-coverage situations, including a matchup against Denver Broncos standout wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

“Football IQ is high, and athletic ability can’t take that away from him,” Cromartie said. “I think he’s a game-changer who can do the things he needs to do on the back end and he’s going to have another good season this year.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com