Sources: Texans to have joint camp practices with Dolphins, Saints in August

HOUSTON – Under new coach DeMeco Ryans, the Texans plan to add some extra competition to their training camp practice sessions.

The Texans plan to have joint training camp practices with the the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans and with the Miami Dolphins in Houston, according to league sources.

The Texans previously had joint training camp practices under former coach and general manager Bill O’Brien, including with the New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, Saints and Detroit Lions.

Now, Ryans is reviving the old tradition.

