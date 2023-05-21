Texans’ Roy Lopez, Jimmie Ward, Jalen Pitre, several others ‘give back’ at Texans’ annual Volunteer Day

On Saturday, the Houston Texans football players and Texans fans came together to help others for the 11th annual Texans Care Volunteer Day.

HOUSTON – Texans safety Jalen Pitre worked on an assembly line, helping other volunteers and teammates create care packages of canned goods and other items Saturday morning at the Houston Food Bank.

Defensive tackle Roy Lopez painted playground equipment at the George I. Sanchez Bright Beginnings Center.

Joined by teammates Jimmie Ward, Jake Hansen, retired Texans Pro Bowl lineman Wade Smith, team mascot Toro and team president Greg Grissom, Pitre pitched in during the Texans’ 11th annual Texans Care Volunteer Day.

And defensive linemen Thomas Booker and Adedayo Odeleye and tight ends Teagan Quitoriano and Brevin Jordan also participated at other locations in Houston. The Texans had over 1,000 Houstonians volunteer across the city.

“It’s all about giving back and inspiring hope to Houston,” Grissom said. “Houston gives us so much. We just want to give back to support our community. It says we’re all in it together. We’re all trying to make Houston and our entire community a better place. If we can use the platform of football to inspire hope and make Houston a better place, that’s what we want to do. On a personal level, it’s invigorating. The energy in the room is palpable.”

Founded in 1982, the Houston Food Bank is a nonprofit organization and the nation’s largest food bank by distribution as it provides access to millions of nutritious meals in 18 counties in southeast Texas.

“The Houston Food Bank is an amazing place,” Grissom said. “We’re very fortunate to have a place like this under the leadership of Brian Green to take care of those folks who need help, and there are many. There are more than most people think.

“We just want to make sure that they have the resources to have food. If you don’t have food and energy, it’s hard to do anything well. We’re grateful for the support the community gives the Food Bank and we’re grateful to support it today. I’m on the board, I’m proud to be a part of it.”

Ward joined the Texans this offseason after previously playing for the San Francisco 49ers.

He’s passionate about getting involved in the community and is encouraged by the Texans’ commitment to philanthropy and volunteerism.

“It’s big to give back and do some things for people that support us throughout the year,” Ward said. “I think what we’re doing at the Food Bank right now is pretty amazing. It’s big time to give back to those who are less fortunate than others. There were times when I was young that I had people look out for me. It feels great to me.

“I try to do a lot in the community, serve and try to give back. I used to do it with my parents when I was young. Stuff like this is exciting to me. Doing it with my teammates, it’s exciting because I get to see what kind of team I’m on.”

