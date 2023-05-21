Ex-UH edge Derek Parish transitions to fullback with Jaguars: ‘I can Mike Alstott that thing, I have something to prove’

HOUSTON – The transformation from a hard-charging college defensive end into a punishing NFL fullback doesn’t actually represent that much of a change for Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Derek Parish. At either spot, it involves an aggressive, ultra-physical approach.

Drafted in the seventh round out of the University of Houston, Parish was a fullback in Little League and has the requisite skills and ideal body type for the position and to become a special-teams standout.

“It’s kind of full circle for me,” the Pearland High graduate told KPRC 2 during a weightlifting session at the Coogs’ training facility. “I’m rocking the same number. That’s a sign of God it was meant to be. If you had told me back then I was going to be drafted, I probably would have laughed in your face. I canceled out that noise, even your own thoughts. You put your head down and keep working.”

At a chiseled 6-foot-1, 241 pounds, Parish has run the 40-yard dash in 4.58 seconds. He has power cleaned 426 pounds, squatted 674 pounds, bench pressed 425 pounds three times, 225 pounds 27 times and has hit a top speed of 21 miles per hour on his GPS. Parish also has a 21-inch neck and once won a steak eating contest over his much larger college teammates.

Although Parish only played eight career offensive snaps in college as a defensive team captain, he looked like a natural fullback at the East-West Shrine Bowl all-star game in Las Vegas. And the former second-team all-conference selection caught the football smoothly and ran sharp routes at the Coogs’ campus Pro Day workout.

Parish is primarily going to be a lead blocker for the Jaguars, but he once had an 85-yard fumble return for a touchdown against South Florida.

“Oh yeah, I can Mike Alstott that thing,” said Parish, who signed a four-year, $3.925 million contract. “I can catch. I can run routes. I have something to prove that I can be an all-around player. I think at the Shrine game I showed the skill.”

The Jaguars have some background at converting defensive linemen to the fullback position. General manager Trent Baalke referenced how the San Francisco 49ers did that previously with Bruce Miller when he was working for the NFC West franchise.

“It makes me feel like I’m in great hands and how they’re going to utilize me as a player,” Parish said. “I have confidence I’m in the right spot.”

Parish caught NFL scouts’ attention with a career-high 4 1/2 sacks against Texas Tech last season. That was before he tore his biceps, ending his final college season. He recorded five sacks and 8 1/2 tackles for losses in just three games.

When he got the call from the Jaguars that they were drafting him, it was emotional for Parish.

“The little kid inside of me came out,” Parish said. “I was screaming. I’ve been playing this game since I was 6 years old. It meant the world to me.”

With the Jaguars, Parish is primarily concentrating on adapting to the fullback position. At some point, perhaps he’ll play defense again and be a two-way player.

One of the reasons why Parish is playing fullback in the NFL is a lack of ideal arm length. Parish has 29 1/4 inch arms. He was recruited to Houston as a linebacker before shifting to defensive end. He had 16 sacks and 32 1/2 tackles for losses in college.

A former all-district selection at Pearland who recorded a dozen sacks as a senior, Parish takes every slight, real or perceived, as motivation.

“I just have a chip on my shoulder for every team that passed me up,” he said. “I’m going to work hard for the team that chose me. I’m going to ride for them. I’m going to keep my head down and do the work.”

Of course, the hometown Texans play the Jaguars twice annually in the AFC South.

“They’re going to feel me,” Parish said with a smile. “But I’m not going to talk about that. We’re going to see.”

It’s emblematic of Parish’s blue-collar approach that he suggested the interview take place in the weight room.

“I’m a chill guy outside of this,” he said. “It’s like a switch. You have to come in here with intent and intend to get better and grow. If you’re not coming in the building with that mindset, what are you doing here?

Aaron WIlson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com