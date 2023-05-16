Source: Texans signing linebacker Ian Swenson, release Jermaine Carter

HOUSTON – The Texans are signing rookie linebacker Ian Swenson following a successful rookie minicamp tryout, according to a league source.

The Texans later announced the move and terminated the contract of veteran linebacker Jermaine Carter.

Carter, 28, is a former Panthers fifth-round draft pick from Maryland. He has 178 career tackles, a half-sack, two fumble recoveries and one blocked punt.

He played in seven games with one start last season for the Cleveland Browns and had 16 tackles. He started a career-high 17 games in 2021 for Carolina and had 88 tackles, three quarerback hits, three tackles for losses and one fumble recovery.

Swenson is an undrafted free agent from Connecticut.

Swenson recorded 88 tackles, four for losses and one interception. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder finished his career with 242 tackles, 14 for losses, three sacks and two forced fumbles.

A converted defensive back, Swenson was invited to the New York Jets rookie minicamp before working out for the Texans.

Swenson has run the 40-yard day in 4.57 seconds with an 11-5 broad jump and a 41 1/2-inch vertical leap.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com