Kings set franchise record with point in 12th straight game

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (8) celebrates a goal by right wing Gabriel Vilardi with teammates as St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) lays on the ice during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES – Viktor Arvidsson had two goals for the second straight game, Adrian Kempe also scored twice and the Los Angeles Kings extended their point streak to a franchise-record 12 games in a 7-6 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday night.

Alex Iafallo and Trevor Moore also scored during a five-goal first period and Drew Doughty scored for the third consecutive game to help the Kings run their record to 10-0-2 since their last regulation loss at the New York Rangers on Feb. 26.

“I think first and third period, we played pretty well," Kempe said. "It was just second period where we didn’t play well at all, so good lesson for us and I think we answered pretty well in the third.”

Phillip Danault had three assists, Pheonix Copley made 16 saves and the Kings also completed their best homestand ever with a 5-0-2 mark in seven games.

Jordan Kyrou had two goals, and Brandon Saad, Justin Faulk, Pavel Buchnevich and Kasperi Kapanen also scored for St. Louis. But the Blues had their five-game point streak snapped. Joel Hofer was replaced after giving up five goals on 17 shots in the first period.

“I think for fans, interesting game to watch. I think we show some character to almost get them back,” Buchnevich said.

The Kings wasted no time jumping all over the Blues, getting goals from Arvidsson at even strength, Iafallo on the power play and Kempe shorthanded in the opening 7:35.

Saad broke up the momentum briefly, but Arvidsson and Moore had power-play goals and Hofer’s night ended with 3:38 left in the opening period.

Jordan Binnington made 12 saves in relief, stopping a penalty shot by Arvidsson midway through the second.

Things got dicey for the Kings when the Blues scored three straight goals in the second period, pulling within one on Kyrou’s power-play goal with 2:25 left.

“We were able to get to a young goaltender, and it came real fast,” Kings coach Todd McLellan said. “Nothing ever comes easy in this league, but the power play was clicking. Everything felt good, and then we played like it felt good instead of playing our game, and that’s when it changed.”

Kempe responded with his 36th goal early in the third to push the margin back to two, and Doughty struck on the power play 39 seconds after Kapanen made it 6-5.

“It’s all wrong today," Buchnevich said of the special teams breakdowns by the Blues. "I think we’ve been last couple months super solid on PK. I don’t know, maybe their game, it doesn’t click.”

Kyrou cut it to 7-6 with 49 seconds remaining and Binnington pulled for an extra attacker.

WELCOME BACK

The Kings saw the returns of F Kevin Fiala (lower body) and D Sean Durzi (upper body) after recent absences, and both players made their presence felt on the power play. Los Angeles was 4 for 5 with the man-advantage, with Durzi producing two assists and Fiala collecting one of his two helpers on special teams.

“The power play was clicking again, so that was big thanks to them two, and nice to have them back in the lineup.”

NOTES: Arvidsson has five goals and two assists in his past three games. ... The Kings have scored at least four goals in one period in four of their last five games. ... Kings C Blake Lizotte served a one-game suspension after receiving a match penalty for cross-checking Winnipeg D Josh Morrissey on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Blues: Host the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

Kings: Visit the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports