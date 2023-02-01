Texans start girls flag football league in partnership with NFL, Nike

HOUSTON – The Texans are starting a girls flag football program in partnership with the NFL and Nike that will include eight local middle school and high school teams participating in a kickoff tournament and six-week season.

Games begin on April 1 and wrap up May 13 with championship games to be conducted at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

“I played flag football in college and those are some of my fondest memories,” Texans co-founder and senior chair Janice McNair said. “I’m so glad we are bringing flag football for young girls in Houston to enjoy.”

The Texans and NFL Flag will provide equipment kits and custom Nike uniforms to all eight schools and the Texans’ foundation, NFL and Nike will provide donations to support the league.

“We are thrilled to launch our Girls FLAG Football Program today, on a special day that celebrates all women’s accomplishments in sports,” Texans foundation vice president Hannah McNair said. “Through this initiative, we are proud to continue to help grow the game of football while creating equitable opportunities for the next generation of female athletes across Houston.”

There will be a virtual clinic March 1 and a kickoff jamboree March 25 at Legacy The School of Sport Sciences in Spring.

“Legacy The School of Sport Sciences is proud to partner with the Texans and Nike to bring girls flag football to Houston,” Legacy The School of Sport Sciences Kerrie founder and CEO Patterson-Brown said. “As we continue to celebrate the 50th anniversary year of Title IX, we acknowledge the women who opened doors and set a high standard for others to follow. We are excited to support the legacy of young girls who are now blazing their own trails.”

