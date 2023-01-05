Texans rookie Jalen Pitre connects with, supports Texans fan’s son who was bullied at school: ‘It meant the world, whenever I can lend a helping hand’

Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) is seen during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 27-23. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

HOUSTON – When Texans fan Blake Marshall contacted Jalen Pitre about his son, Mason, dealing with bullying at school, he asked the standout rookie safety if he would be willing to wish him a happy birthday to lift his spirits.

Pitre did more than that, though, sharing a personal message of encouragement and faith, telling Mason to stand strong in the face of bullying.

Told of the positive emotional impact that he’s made on Mason, Pitre said this was significant to him, too.

“It meant the world because he reached out to me as I could help,” Pitre told KPRC 2. “Whenever I can lend a helping hand, I try to do so. I’m completely against bullying. I think it’s very bad, especially in school because of all of the things kids are doing to themselves. If I can help, I’m here for it. Sometimes, you never know what kids are going through.

“That’s what leads most of the time to bullying. I think, if you can stand up to it and have some understanding between both sides, that’s what leads to stopping bullying. Keep pushing and stand up to whoever is trying to bully you. Talk to God, keep God first. Talk to him about all your troubles because he will definitely help you.”

Pitre, a second-round draft pick from Baylor who has made an immediate impact on the Texans’ defense with 139 tackles and five interceptions, is Mason’s favorite player.

To get a message from an NFL player while dealing with bullying for Mason and his family.

“My son is a taller, skinny kid, which unfortunately led to some bullying about how thin he is,” Marshall said. “He also was bullied when he began to lose his teeth, as every kid does. The one that really seemed to hurt him was being bullied for being a ‘teacher’s pet’ when all he was trying to do was be a good student. He told me, ‘Dad, I don’t understand. I’m just learning. Why are they being mean to me?’

“My son was overcome with emotion. The fact that someone he watches every Sunday and that he is a big fan of took the time to respond and wish him happy birthday meant the world to him. As a father, it was uplifting to see my son smile from a basic act of kindness from Jalen.”

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com