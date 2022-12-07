Texans claim Taylor Stallworth off waivers, Michael Dwumfour waived

This is a 2022 photo of Taylor Stallworth of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team. This image reflects the Kansas City Chiefs active roster as of Thursday, May 26, 2022 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

HOUSTON – The Texans swapped out defensive tackles Wednesday.

They claimed defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth off waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs and waived defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour.

Stallworth, 27, is a former New Orleans Saints undrafted free agent from South Carolina.

Stallworth has also played for the Indianapolis Colts. He has recorded 44 career tackles, 4 ½ sacks, two fumble recoveries and one pass deflection.

He was penalized for unnecessary roughness for a roughing the passer infraction, landing on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Activated from injured reserve, Dwumfour (6-foot-1, 296 pounds), a former undrafted free agent from Rutgers, recovered from a rib injury and was activated. He has played in seven games this season and has six tackles and three quarterback hits, including one on Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson as he threw an interception Sunday during a 27-14 win over the Texans.

In other Texans news, the following players didn’t practice Wednesday in advance of Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys: defensive end Mario Addison (knee), defensive end Jerry Hughes (rest), defensive tackle Maliek Collins (rest), wide receiver Nico Collins (foot), wide receiver Brandin Cooks (calf), fullback Troy Hairston (ribs), defensive tackle Kurt Hinish (shoulder) and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring, illness).

Kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn was limited with a right groin injury.

Linebacker Garret Wallow participated fully despite an ankle injury.

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC2 and click2houston.com.