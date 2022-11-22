Texans’ Laremy Tunsil surprises single mothers, children with meals, games, gift bags and football tickets: ‘I love giving back’

Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) runs on to the field with a flag before an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON – Laremy Tunsil and his brother, Alex Weber, were raised in Florida by their mother, a single parent who worked tirelessly to provide for them.

She worked three jobs to support them financially.

That upbringing planted the seed within the Texans’ two-time Pro Bowl left offensive tackle to host an event Monday to surprise single mothers and their children at Little Woodrow’s Shepherd location for a meal, games, gift bags and tickets to a Dec. 4 home game against the Cleveland Browns.

Tunsil, in partnership with Single Moms United, Women’s Connection, Inc., the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Houston, AK Law Firm, Legacy Philanthropy and Divine Tree ‘The gift that keeps giving,’ held an intimate private event with 20 families.

“This is what we do,” Tunsil said. “I love giving back, especially to things like this at Thanksgiving and Christmas. This is for single mothers and their families. I was raised by a single mother. I love giving back to them as much as I can. My mom, that’s my baby girl. I’ve seen her struggle so much growing up and I didn’t want to see anybody else like that.

“I want to give back as much as I can and use my platform as much as I can. Just interacting with the single moms and the kids, seeing what they’re going through, just put a smile on their face, I need that, especially now. It’s an amazing feeling. I love feeling it.”

Divine Tree, Tunsil’s company, is a creative umbrella focused on independent growth.

Being raised by a single mother myself, I know firsthand the sacrifices they make daily for their children,” Tunsil said. “Having to pull double duty financially and also emotionally can definitely take its toll, but they tirelessly do what needs to be done for their families. With the holidays approaching, it is important to recognize those who may not always get the recognition they deserve. This gesture is small, but heartfelt to let them know how grateful we are for all that they do in the name of love.”

