Sources: Texans worked out seven players

HOUSTON – The Texans worked out seven players on Monday, according to league sources.

They worked out linebackers Charles Snowden (Virginia) and Sam Kamara (Stony Brook), wide receiver Michael Young (Cincinnati) and defensive backs Bubba Bolden (Miami), Brady Breeze (Oregon), Troy Pride (Notre Dame) and James Wiggins (Cincinnati).

None were immediately signed to a contract. The Texans are working through things on their roster with some players sidelined with injuries, including rookie offensive tackle Austin Deculus. Deculus has a foot injury and is in a walking boot.

Snowden (6-foot-7, 240 pounds), has played for the Chicago Bears. Kamara (6-2, 257) has played for the Bears, appearing in eight games with one pass deflection.

Bolden (6-3, 204) has played for the Seattle Seahawks.

Breeze (6-0, 198) has played for the Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans.

Pride (5-11, 194) is a former Carolina Panthers fourth-round draft pick. He has played in 14 games with eight starts and has two passes defended and 42 tackles, one for a loss.

Wiggins (6-0, 205) has played in three career games for the Arizona Cardinals

Young (5-10, 195) played at Notre Dame and Cincinnati. He was previously with the Indianapolis Colts.

