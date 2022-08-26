Source: Texans’ Derek Rivers diagnosed with torn biceps

(Kyusung Gong, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Texans defensive end Derek Rivers (95) runs during an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

HOUSTON – Texans veteran defensive end Derek Rivers has been diagnosed with a torn biceps tendon and is expected to be placed on injured reserve, according to a league source.

Rivers, a former New England Patriots third-round draft pick from Youngstown State, previously tore his anterior cruciate ligament while playing for New England in 2017 during a joint practice at The Greenbrier in West Virginia.

Texans coach Lovie Smith discussed the injury during a Friday press conference at NRG Stadium. He got hurt against the San Francisco 49ers.

“Whenever they come out, you’re concerned,” Smith said. “We’re evaluating him right now. Hopefully, we’ll be finding something out in the near future. Just talk about his play, he has been a force outside rushing the passer. We love everything he’s done. It’s unfortunate he went down with that injury.”

Rivers has played in 24 career games with one start. He had one sack and nine tackles last season.

He has 21 career tackles and 3 1/2 sacks.

Rivers had been having an excellent preseason, leading the Texans with three sacks.

Rivers was with the Los Angeles Rams before joining the Texans last year.

Rivers is highly respected for his work ethic and character.

The Defensive End is one of, if not, the deepest position on the Texans’ roster.

They have a lot of good pass rushers, including Jon Greenard, Jerry Hughes, Rasheem Green, Mario Addison, and Demone Harris.

Aaron Wilson is a Pro Football Network reporter and a contributor to KPRC-2 and click2houston.com