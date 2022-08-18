League sources: Deshaun Watson suspension increased to 11 games, $5 million fine

Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson’s suspension was increased to 11 games with a $5 million fine in a settlement negotiated by the NFL and the NFL Players Association, according to league sources.

The compromise and ensuing punishment represent a major increase from Watson’s previous six-game suspension levied by NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson and avoids a potential appeal in the court system of what was expected to be a suspension of at least one year.

The punishment for Watson is a consequence of an alleged pattern of sexual misconduct in sessions with female massage therapists and violations of the NFL personal conduct policy as ruled upon by Robinson previously. The Georgia native and three-time Pro Bowl selection was also ordered to undergo treatment mandated by the league under its personal conduct policy.

This decision avoids a potential appeal by the NFL Players Association, as previous suspensions have been delayed and ultimately upheld by judges in previous disciplinary matters involving Ezekiel Elliott and Tom Brady.

Watson was traded to the Browns from the Houston Texans in exchange for three first-round draft picks and signed to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract. Two Texas grand juries declined to charge Watson with any crime.

Watson has maintained his innocence and settled 23 of 24 civil lawsuits filed by plaintiffs’ attorney Tony Buzbee on behalf of massage therapists who alleged that Watson behaved inappropriately.

“Look, I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation,” Watson said to the Browns’ in-house radio network last week. “The decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position I would definitely like to have back, but I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character and I am going to keep pushing forward.”

Watson had previously said he had no regrets, and a lack of stated public remorse was cited by Robinson in her decision to suspend him.

“I know I have a lot of work to put in, especially on the field to be able to make sure I’m ready to play whenever that time comes whenever I can step back on the field, but also, the biggest thing is I want to continue counseling and I want to make sure that I’m growing as a person, as an individual for my decision-making on and off the field,” Watson said. “I want to make sure that I’m just evolving in the community as much as possible, and that is for the Cleveland community, that is the NFL community, and beyond.”

Peter C. Harvey, a former New Jersey Attorney General and former prosecutor with an extensive background investigating sexual assault and domestic violence cases, had been assigned to rule on the NFL’s appeal.

Harvey helped write the current personal conduct policy adopted in the new collective bargaining agreement two years ago. Goodell had called publicly for Watson to be suspended indefinitely, and to miss at least one year before possible reinstatement.

Goodell had made it adamantly clear at an NFL owners’ meeting that he wanted the suspension to be a lengthy one.

“There were multiple violations that were egregious and it was predatory behavior,” Goodell said. “Those are things that we always felt were important for us to address in a way that’s responsible.”

The language Goodell used was contained in Robinson’s 16-page ruling in which she also took issue with the league escalating its request for an unprecedented punishment without proper notice while also admonishing Watson’s behavior and a described pattern of graphic sexual misconduct in his sessions with female massage therapists. In addition to Watson’s settled civil lawsuits, his former employer, the Texans, reached confidential financial settlements with 30 women who had accused Watson of inappropriate behavior.

“Although this is the most significant punishment ever imposed on an NFL player for allegations of non-violent sexual conduct, Mr. Watson’s pattern of conduct is more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL,” Robinson wrote. “While it may be entirely appropriate to more severely discipline players for non-violent sexual conduct, I do not believe it is appropriate to do so without notice of the extraordinary change this position portends for the NFL and its players.”

Goodell’s rationale was based on Robinson’s conclusion that Watson committed four violations of the personal conduct policy with nonviolent sexual assault of four massage therapists presented at a disciplinary hearing. Although characterized as nonviolent, previous cases of sexual misconduct have triggered suspensions in the range of 4-6 games.

“I think that’s the case,’’ Goodell said. “That’s what the facts say.’”

Under NFL collective bargaining agreement rules governing appeals, Harvey was required to act in an expedited manner with no deadline. Instead, a deal was reached.

Under Article 46 of the collective bargaining agreement, Harvey’s decision “will constitute the full, final and complete disposition of the dispute and will be binding upon the player(s), Club(s), and parties.”

According to the personal conduct policy, the appeal will be: (i) processed on an expedited basis; (ii) limited to consideration of the terms of discipline imposed; and (iii) based upon a review of the existing record without reference to evidence or testimony not previously considered. No additional evidence or testimony shall be presented to or accepted by the Commissioner or his designee. Any factual findings and evidentiary determinations of the Disciplinary Officer will be binding to the parties on appeal, and the decision of the Commissioner or his designee, which may overturn, reduce, modify or increase the discipline previously issued, will be final and binding on all parties.

“It’s a part of the CBA that two parties have the right,” Goodell said. “Either party could certainly challenge and appeal that and that was something that we thought was our right to do, as well as the NFLPA. So, we decided it was the right thing to do.”

Harvey was also a designee in Ezekiel Elliott’s case, who challenged the NFL’s six-game suspension in a domestic violence case involving a former girlfriend. The punishment was delayed several times but ultimately upheld by a federal court.

Watson is represented by NFLPA outside counsel Jeffrey Kessler and Houston-based criminal defense attorney Rusty Hardin.

Aaron Wilson is a Pro Football Network reporter and contributor to KPRC-2 and click2houston.com