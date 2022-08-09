Triathlon at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND - AUGUST 31: Summer Rappaport of the United States at the swim exit during the women's elite olympic race at the ITU World Triathlon Grand Final on August 31, 2019 in Lausanne, Switzerland.

When to watch triathlon during the 2024 Paris Olympics

Three separate triathlons will be held at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games – one each for the men and women as well as a mixed relay. The men's individual event will take place on Tuesday, July 30. The women's individual is scheduled for the following day and the mixed relay will wrap up the triathlon program on Monday, August 5.

Venue

All three triathlons will be staged in the heart of Paris, with the famed Pont Alexandre III bridge and the Seine River serving as the location for the 1500m swimming stage of the race.

