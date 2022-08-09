97º

Tennis at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

When to watch tennis during the 2024 Paris Olympics

Tennis events begin at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on the first weekend of competition. Men’s and women’s singles preliminary matches start on Saturday, July 27, with the finals of the women singles set to be played on Saturday, August 3. The men's singles final is scheduled to be played on Sunday, August 4. 

Doubles competitions will also be held for men, women and mixed teams. Final matches to decide who will take home gold will be played between Friday, August 2 and Sunday, August 4.

Events

  • Men’s Singles
  • Women’s Singles
  • Men’s Doubles
  • Women’s Doubles
  • Mixed Doubles 

Venue

Roland-Garros, to no one’s surprise, will add the Olympic rings to its famed clay courts during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The City of Light’s iconic cathedral of tennis will allow the best players in the world to trade shots in pursuit of Olympic gold, silver and bronze in a setting associated with some of the most magical moments in the sport.

DateEventCourtTime (ET)
July 27Men's Singles First Round Women's Singles First RoundCourt Philippe-Chatrier6a-11a
Men's Singles First Round Women's Singles First Round
Men's Doubles First Round
Women's Doubles First Round		Court Suzanne-Lenglen6a-1p
Men's Singles First Round Women's Singles First Round
Men's Doubles First Round
Women's Doubles First Round		Third Show Court6a-1p
Men's Singles First Round Women's Singles First Round
Men's Doubles First Round
Women's Doubles First Round		Outside Courts6a-1p
Men's Singles First Round Women's Singles First RoundCourt Philippe-Chatrier1p-5p
July 28Men's Singles First Round Women's Singles First RoundCourt Philippe-Chatrier6a-11a
Men's Singles First Round Women's Singles First Round
Men's Doubles First Round
Women's Doubles First Round		Court Suzanne-Lenglen6a-1p
Men's Singles First Round Women's Singles First Round
Men's Doubles First Round
Women's Doubles First Round		Third Show Court6a-1p
Men's Singles First Round Women's Singles First Round
Men's Doubles First Round
Women's Doubles First Round		Outside Courts6a-1p
Men's Singles First Round Women's Singles First RoundCourt Philippe-Chatrier1p-5p
July 29Men's Singles First Round Women's Singles First RoundCourt Philippe-Chatrier6a-11a
Men's Singles Second Round Women's Singles Second Round
Men's Doubles Second Round
Women's Doubles Second Round
Mixed Doubles First Round		Court Suzanne-Lenglen6a-1p
Men's Singles Second Round Women's Singles Second Round
Men's Doubles Second Round
Women's Doubles Second Round
Mixed Doubles First Round		Third Show Court6a-1p
Men's Singles Second Round Women's Singles Second Round
Men's Doubles Second Round
Women's Doubles Second Round
Mixed Doubles First Round		Outside Courts6a-1p
Men's Singles Second Round Women's Singles Second RoundCourt Philippe-Chatrier1p-5p
July 30Men's Singles Second Round Women's Singles Third RoundCourt Philippe-Chatrier6a-11a
Men's Singles Second Round Women's Singles Third Round
Men's Doubles Third Round
Women's Doubles Second Round
Mixed Doubles First Round		Court Suzanne-Lenglen6a-1p
Men's Singles Second Round Women's Singles Third Round
Men's Doubles Third Round
Women's Doubles Second Round
Mixed Doubles First Round		Third Show Court6a-1p
Men's Singles Second Round Women's Singles Third Round
Men's Doubles Third Round
Women's Doubles Second Round
Mixed Doubles First Round		Outside Courts6a-1p
Men's Singles Second Round Women's Singles Third RoundCourt Philippe-Chatrier1p-5p
July 31Men's Singles Third Round Women's Singles QuarterfinalsCourt Philippe-Chatrier6a-11a
Men's Singles Third Round Women's Singles Quarterfinals
Men's Doubles Semifinals
Women's Doubles Quarterfinals
Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals		Court Suzanne-Lenglen6a-1p
Men's Singles Third Round Men's Doubles Semifinals
Women's Doubles Quarterfinals
Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals		Third Show Court6a-1p
Men's Singles Third Round Women's Doubles Quarterfinals
Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals		Outside Courts6a-1p
Men's Singles Third Round Women's Singles QuarterfinalsCourt Philippe-Chatrier1p-5p
August 1Men's Singles Quarterfinals Women's Singles SemifinalsCourt Philippe-Chatrier6a-11a
Men's Singles Quarterfinals Women's Doubles Semifinals
Mixed Doubles Semifinals		Court Suzanne-Lenglen6a-1p
Women's Doubles Semifinals Mixed Doubles SemifinalsThird Show Court6a-1p
Men's Singles Quarterfinals Women's Singles SemifinalsCourt Philippe-Chatrier1p-5p
August 2Men's Singles Semifinals Women's Singles Bronze Medal MatchCourt Philippe-Chatrier6a-11a
Men's Doubles Bronze Medal Match Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal MatchCourt Philippe-Chatrier6a-11a
Men's Singles Semifinals Mixed Doubles Gold Medal MatchCourt Philippe-Chatrier1p-5:30p
August 3Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match Women's Singles Gold Medal Match
Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match		Court Philippe-Chatrier6a-1p
August 4Women's Doubles Bronze Medal Match Men's Singles Gold Medal Match
Women's Doubles Gold Medal Match		Court Philippe-Chatrier6a-1p

