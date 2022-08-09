Tennis at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

When to watch tennis during the 2024 Paris Olympics

Tennis events begin at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on the first weekend of competition. Men’s and women’s singles preliminary matches start on Saturday, July 27, with the finals of the women singles set to be played on Saturday, August 3. The men's singles final is scheduled to be played on Sunday, August 4.

Doubles competitions will also be held for men, women and mixed teams. Final matches to decide who will take home gold will be played between Friday, August 2 and Sunday, August 4.

Events

Men’s Singles

Women’s Singles

Men’s Doubles

Women’s Doubles

Mixed Doubles

Venue

Roland-Garros, to no one’s surprise, will add the Olympic rings to its famed clay courts during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The City of Light’s iconic cathedral of tennis will allow the best players in the world to trade shots in pursuit of Olympic gold, silver and bronze in a setting associated with some of the most magical moments in the sport.

